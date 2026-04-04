A five-month pregnant nurse was allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws over dowry in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Police have arrested four accused. The incident has sparked outrage, with the victim’s family demanding justice for her and her unborn child.

In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, a five-month pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her in-laws over dowry demands in Hodabatte village in Soraba taluk. The brutal crime has sent shockwaves across the region and raised serious concerns about the persistence of dowry-related violence. The Soraba police have arrested four accused, including the woman’s mother-in-law and father-in-law, in connection with the case.

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What Exactly Happened?

The victim, Shwetha (30), was a staff nurse who had married Naveen from Hodabatte village. She was five months pregnant at the time of the incident. On March 30, at her husband’s residence, she was allegedly doused with petrol and set on fire.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Manipal with severe burn injuries. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries on April 1.

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Case Registered and Arrests Made

Following Shwetha’s death, the Soraba police registered a case of dowry harassment and murder. Acting swiftly, they arrested four members of her husband’s family, including her father-in-law Sannappa, mother-in-law Janaki, her brother-in-law Hemanth, and his wife Divya.

Funeral and Police Action

Shwetha’s last rites were performed on April 2. Soon after the funeral, the police team took the accused into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Shwetha was the daughter of Manjappa and Nagaratna from Ulavi village. She worked as a nurse at the Ulavi Diagnostic Centre and had entered into a love marriage with Naveen in 2020, with the approval of her parents. The couple has a four-year-old daughter.

Family Demands Justice

Shwetha’s grieving parents have demanded strict action against the accused, seeking justice for their daughter, her unborn child, and the young girl she has left behind.

The incident, marked by extreme cruelty and a complete disregard for human life, has sparked outrage across the taluk. Police officials have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that further legal action will follow based on the findings.

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