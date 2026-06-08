A Bengaluru couple's decision to buy a house instead of continuing to pay a monthly rent of Rs 50,000 has triggered an online debate about long-term finances. In an Instagram video, the couple explained their reasoning, which involved comparing rent to EMI, the value of new versus resale homes, and planning for future needs by choosing a 3 BHK.

An online debate over growing rents, EMIs, and how individuals manage their long-term finances in large cities has been triggered by a Bengaluru couple's choice to purchase a house instead of rent. They made their decision after weighing the monthly rent they were paying against the EMI they would have to pay for a house loan. The couple's monthly rent was about Rs 50,000. This caused them to consider if owning a house would eventually make more sense or if they should keep renting. Later on, they discussed the various aspects they considered before settling on their first home.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an Instagram video shared by Rajani Naik, she explained how she and her partner started by listing what mattered most in their home. Since they had previously lived in high-rise flats and were aware of how much it affected day-to-day living, she stated that natural light and enough ventilation were crucial. Additionally, they contrasted new residences with secondhand ones. After looking at further possibilities, they concluded that a new flat would be better for long-term value, even if resale homes initially seemed more affordable. As people sought a more secure and dependable purchase, builder trust also became crucial to them.

Comparing rent and EMI was a major factor in their choice. They believed that paying Rs 50,000 in rent each month did not contribute to their future development. Even though a higher EMI felt stressful at first, they believed it would slowly help them own a home. They also changed their plan from a 2 BHK to a compact 3 BHK after thinking about future needs like family visits and possible lifestyle changes.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

The post received mixed reactions from users online. A user wrote, “Nailed the rent vs EMI logic. Adding to that, rent in Bangalore is already approaching EMI levels in many areas, and in some cases, it has even started exceeding EMIs."

Another said, “I don’t compromise on the quality of life and standard I deserve. I shouldn’t have to be unhappy in the place I live.""Having a metro station near the apartment was non-negotiable for me, as I can't drive a car," someone wrote.