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Karnataka: Gang Steals ₹1 Lakh From Vegetable Shop Using Distraction Tactic, Police Launch Probe
A gang allegedly stole ₹1 lakh from a vegetable shop in Maski, Karnataka, after using a distraction tactic to divert the shop owner's attention. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
Thieves Steal ₹1 Lakh From Vegetable Shop
Unidentified miscreants allegedly stole ₹1 lakh from a vegetable shop in the town on Sunday after entering the premises on the pretext of purchasing vegetables.
According to reports, the accused distracted the shop staff before fleeing with the cash. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear and concern among local residents.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the theft.
Five-Member Gang Allegedly Used Distraction Tactic
A five-member gang allegedly arrived at Lakshmi Venkateswara Vegetable Stall on Sunday and engaged the shop owner, Mounesh, in conversation while selecting and purchasing vegetables.
After packing the vegetables, one of the accused allegedly threw a ₹1 coin onto the ground and asked for a carry bag. As Mounesh turned his attention towards the coin, the gang is suspected to have used the distraction to execute the theft.
Cash Stolen From Shop Using Distraction Tactic
According to reports, when Mounesh bent down to pick up the ₹1 coin and stood up, one of the accused allegedly threw kumkum at him, causing confusion and preventing him from raising an alarm.
Taking advantage of the distraction, the gang allegedly stole ₹1 lakh in cash from the shop's cash counter and fled the scene.
Similar Incidents Raise Concern Among Traders
After receiving information about the incident, Maski police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. A case has been registered at the Maski Police Station.
The incident is similar to a recent case reported in Sindhanur, where a group allegedly duped the owner of a medical store using a distraction tactic. The accused reportedly lured the shop owner away on the pretext of asking for drinking water before carrying out the theft.
The occurrence of a similar incident in Maski has raised concerns among traders and local residents, prompting calls for increased vigilance and improved security measures.
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