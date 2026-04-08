Bengaluru gold smuggling bust: DRI seized 3.356 kg gold worth ₹5 crore at the airport and arrested five people. The racket used capsules and codes, with suspected insider links. Investigation is ongoing.

Bengaluru: In a massive operation, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have busted a major gold smuggling racket at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL). They seized 3.356 kg of pure gold, valued at around ₹5 crore. A total of five people, including some Bangladeshi nationals, have been arrested in connection with the case.

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This bust is another major smuggling case to come to light after the Ranya Rao incident, and the DRI's operation is drawing a lot of attention. Acting on a tip-off, the officials discovered that the gold was being smuggled through Terminal-2.

New Smuggling Tricks Revealed

The investigation has revealed some shocking details. The accused were smuggling the gold by converting it into capsule and paste forms, which they then hid in their private parts. The handover of the gold used to happen inside the airport's toilets and smoking zones.

To dodge customs officials, the smugglers used special passcodes to identify each other. The investigation also found that they were using encrypted messaging apps and disappearing chats to communicate.

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Airport Staff's Role Suspected

There's a strong suspicion that this smuggling racket was operating like a syndicate, possibly with help from individuals who had official access to restricted areas of the airport. In connection with this, the DRI has detained one person working at the airport for further questioning.

Links to a Bangladesh-Based Racket

The initial investigation points to a connection with individuals based in Bangladesh. It is also suspected that some people from Bengaluru were part of this network. However, the main masterminds, or the 'kingpins' of this racket, are yet to be identified.

Investigation Continues

Currently, DRI officials are conducting a detailed investigation into the case, and more arrests are likely. This incident has once again raised serious questions about the security measures at Bengaluru's airport.

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