    Wildlife-Human conflicts in Karnataka has claimed 55 lives this year: Minister Eshwara Khandre

    Wildlife-human conflict in Karnataka, notably elephant attacks, has led to 55 deaths this year. Efforts include railway barricades, with 311km completed and additional funding allocated. Plans for an elephant camp and forest provisions are underway, alongside expert committee initiatives.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

    Wildlife-human conflict in Karnataka has claimed the lives of 55 individuals this year, with elephant attacks being the most prominent cause, resulting in 39 fatalities. The state's Forest Minister, Ishwar Khandre, revealed this alarming statistic while addressing queries raised by Legislative Council member S. Ravi under Rule 330.

    Minister said Efforts are underway to mitigate these conflicts, including the installation of railway barricades. Currently, 311 kilometres of a proposed 730-kilometre railway barricade project has been completed, with a budget allocation of 100 crores. However, acknowledging the insufficient funds, the Chief Minister has sanctioned an additional 100 crores for the project. The minister emphasized the importance of completing the remaining barricade works, for which a request of 500 crores has been made in the upcoming budget.

    Clear forest encroachments to curb human-wildlife conflicts: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Moreover, plans for the construction of an elephant camp to deter elephants from venturing into populated areas are under consideration. Ensuring adequate food and water availability in forests is also a priority. Minister Khandre highlighted the state's significant elephant population, totalling 6,385, among the country's highest.

    To address the issue comprehensively, an expert committee has been tasked with reviewing and implementing effective measures to minimise wildlife conflict, including trench construction and solar fencing.

