Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Chaitra Kundapura, the controversial right-wing activist in Karnataka government's crosshairs?

    Chaitra Kundapura, a Hindu activist known for her controversial statements against the minority community, made headlines when she was arrested recently over allegations of a seven-crore deal, promising a BJP MLA ticket during the previous assembly elections. Let us know more about her

    Who is Chaitra Kundapura, the controversial right-wing activist in Karnataka government's crosshairs?
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Chaitra's Rise to Fame

    Chaitra Kundapura first gained widespread attention in 2018 when she clashed with Congress workers in Udupi city during a Bharat Bandh protest. 

    Her lone stand against the Congress garnered significant social media attention, including a retweet from Union Minister, who praised her as a 'daring girl.' Chaitra's vocal pro-Modi stance and anti-Congress rhetoric further increased her visibility. 
    MLA ticket cheating case: Chaitra Kundapura, three others arrested in Rs 7 crore scam in Udupi

    Hate Speech Controversy

    Chaitra's notoriety also stemmed from her inflammatory speeches, primarily targeting the minority community and promoting Hinduism. 

    During her campaign for BJP candidate Parana Munavalli in the Gangavati assembly constituency of Koppal district, she made communal hate speeches against Congress candidate Iqbal Ansari and the Muslim community. This led to the registration of multiple hate speech cases against her.

    Controversial Five-Crore Deal

    Chaitra Kundapura's recent arrest centers around allegations of a massive seven-crore deal involving the promise of securing a BJP MLA ticket. A businessman invested crores of rupees with the expectation of receiving the coveted political ticket. However, it later transpired that Chaitra was unable to deliver on her promise, leading to her arrest by the CCB police.

    Swamiji, the third accused in the Chaitra Kundapura case, played a significant role in the unfolding events. He joined forces with Chaitra but is currently absconding. Swamiji's involvement has raised questions about the financial dealings and contacts related to this case. It is believed that he is attempting to secure bail while evading authorities in Mysuru.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi rush: Bengaluru Traffic Police advise residents to avoid Majestic route on THESE dates vkp

    Ganesh Chaturthi rush: Bengaluru Traffic Police advise residents to avoid Majestic route on THESE dates

    Despite ban, Bengaluru fails to curb POP Ganesha idols in city; check details vkp

    Despite ban, Bengaluru fails to curb POP Ganesha idols in city; check details

    Karnataka CM sets ambitious Rs 36,000 crore revenue target for excise department vkp

    Karnataka CM sets ambitious Rs 36,000 crore revenue target for excise department

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Eco-conscious BBMP bans chemical colours and plastic

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Eco-conscious BBMP bans chemical colours and plastic

    IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri gets new position after 7 months without posting vkp

    IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri gets new position after 7 months without posting

    Recent Stories

    Kusha Kapila addresses negative comments post her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia ATG

    Kusha Kapila addresses negative comments post her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

    A Haunting in Venice: Netflix or Disney Plus? When and where to watch Agatha Christie's 'Halloween Party' RBA

    A Haunting in Venice: Netflix or Disney Plus? When and where to watch Agatha Christie's 'Halloween Party'

    CAG report exposes glaring lapses and missing crores from Kerala treasury anr

    CAG report exposes glaring lapses and missing crores from Kerala treasury

    A Haunting in Venice: Detailed glance at cast list and characters of Agatha Christie thriller ADC

    'A Haunting in Venice': Detailed glance at cast list and characters of Agatha Christie thriller

    Fish Biryani to Kuzhimandhi: Most Popular Biryani's in Kerala rkn eai

    Fish Biriyani to Kuzhimandhi: Most Popular Biryanis in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon