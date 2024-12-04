Kerala SHOCKER: Man sets wife ablaze in Kollam; surrenders to police

A shocking murder in Chemmammukku, Kollam, unfolded as Padmarajan, a catering businessman, set his wife Anila on fire following a family dispute. Anila succumbed to her injuries, while a bakery employee, Soni, escaped with burns and is under treatment. 
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 8:20 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 8:20 AM IST

Kollam: In a shocking incident, a man fatally burned his wife following a suspected dispute at Chemmammukku on Tuesday (Dec 03). According to the police, the accused, Padmarajan, reportedly pursued his wife's car in another vehicle, intercepting it near Chemmammukku under the Kollam City East Police Station jurisdiction around 9 pm. He then doused the car with petrol and set it ablaze.  Anila (44), who was caught in the flames, succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Following the incident, Padmarajan (60), Anila's husband, hired an auto-rickshaw and surrendered himself at the Kollam East police station. Padmarajan is reportedly operating a catering business.

Sony, a young man accompanying Anila during the incident, sustained burn injuries but managed to escape. He is currently undergoing treatment at Kollam District Hospital. Padmarajan will be formally arrested today. Along with murder charges, he will also face an attempted murder charge for attacking the young man who was with his wife during the incident.

Police revealed that the murder stemmed from a prolonged family dispute. Reports indicate that Anila had not returned home for six days before the incident. She was Padmarajan's second wife, and the couple had a school-going child.

What led to murder?

Padmarajan, who managed a catering business and supported his wife Anila in running a bakery, reportedly had a confrontation with her over her business relationship with a friend. During a recent visit to the bakery, Padmarajan encountered the friend, Haneesh, whom Anila described as her business partner. This led to an argument, and it was decided to sever ties with the friend by compensating him financially.

On Tuesday evening, as Anila and Soni, a bakery employee, traveled in a car, Padmarajan intercepted them in a van at Chemmammukku. He doused Anila with petrol and set her ablaze.

Soni managed to escape by opening the car door and fleeing, sustaining burns on his hands and legs. He is currently receiving treatment at Kollam District Hospital. Reports suggest that Padmarajan's initial target was Anila's friend, not Soni.

