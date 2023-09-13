Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MLA ticket cheating case: Chaitra Kundapura, three others arrested in Rs 7 crore scam in Udupi

    In a surprising turn of events surrounding the arrest of pro-Hindu activist Chaitra Kundapura by the Bengaluru CCB police, a significant twist has come to light that adds a new dimension to the case. Chaitra, who is known for her controversial statements against Muslims, was discovered to have sought shelter in the home of a Muslim individual before her arrest.

    MLA ticket cheating case: Chaitra Kundapura, three others arrested in Rs 7 crore scam in Udupi
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Chaitra Kundapura was taken into custody by the CCB police on allegations related to a staggering seven-crore deal, involving a purported promise to secure a BJP MLA ticket during the previous assembly elections. The accusation centers around the alleged cheating of a businessman who invested crores of rupees with the expectation of receiving the coveted political ticket.
    It is claimed that Chaitra received a total of seven crore rupees under the premise of securing the Byndur assembly constituency ticket for Govindababu Pujari. However, Pujari did not secure the ticket and subsequently demanded the return of the substantial sum. This dispute culminated in a formal complaint against Chaitra Kundapura, leading to her arrest by the CCB police, who are currently conducting an intensive interrogation.

    Chaitra Kundapura was taken into custody near Sri Krishna Math, and it was during her arrest that she reportedly attempted to swallow a ring, a desperate act that underscores the gravity of the situation.
    BJP-JDS alliance in Lok Sabha elections 2024 sparks speculation: Will JDS support Sumalatha in Mandya?

    As the investigation unfolds, it has come to light that Chaitra Kundapura had sought refuge in the home of a Muslim individual named Anjum, a member of the Muslim League, who was alerted to the impending arrest by the CCB police.

    Chaitra Kundapur, in response to these developments, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, placing the blame squarely on the FIR (First Information Report) filed against her. She alleges that the Congress party is orchestrating her arrest, and she insists that she has not engaged in any unlawful activities. 

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
