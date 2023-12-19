Urgent relief needed: Karnataka appeals for Rs 18,177 crore drought assistance

In a crucial meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka's chief minister Siddaramaiah urgently appealed for a release of Rs 18,177.44 crore to alleviate the severe drought conditions gripping the state. The chief minister highlighted the distressing situation, emphasising the critical need for immediate relief to support farmers and mitigate the escalating crisis. Siddaramaiah underscored the urgency of the matter, citing the devastating impact of the drought on the state's agricultural and horticultural sectors.

With 223 out of 236 taluks affected, including 196 witnessing an increase in drought severity, the losses have been substantial, encompassing 48.19 lakh hectares of land. The plea for financial assistance includes Rs 4,663.12 crore for input subsidy, Rs 12,577.86 crore for emergency relief, Rs 566.78 crore for drinking water, and Rs 363.68 crore for the protection of cattle.

Also Read: Dr Prayag sends legal notice to Drone Pratap in Bigg Boss for accusing him of assault during COVID quarantine

The chief minister raised concerns about the use of outdated data for relief distribution, pointing out that the Agriculture Census of 2015-16, which is eight years old, is being considered for providing input subsidies to farmers. He urged the Prime Minister to consider the updated data from the FRUITS software, which records information about the state's 83 lakh small and micro farmers, for a more accurate and targeted relief distribution.

Additionally, Siddaramaiah called for an extension of employment days from 100 to 150 under the National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) in drought-affected taluks. After submitting the state government's initial proposal for drought relief on September 22, 2023, the drought study team of the government of India visited from October 4 to 9. Their report prompted the declaration of 21 more drought-affected taluks, leading to an additional request for Rs 17,901.73 crore on October 20.



On November 4, they submitted the supplementary request, which included Rs 12,577.86 crore for emergency relief. With three months having elapsed since the first petition, the urgency for relief has become even more pressing. Expressing the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed to Prime Minister Modi that the timely release of relief funds is indispensable for the welfare of the farmers grappling with crop failures. The Chief Minister's convincing appeal seeks to address the immediate needs of the affected population and provide much-needed support during this challenging period.

