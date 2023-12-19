Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dr Prayag sends legal notice to Drone Pratap in Bigg Boss for accusing him of assault during COVID quarantine

    Dr. Prayag, a former BBMP officer, takes legal action against Drone Pratap for false allegations made on Bigg Boss Kannada. Dr. Prayag demands a public apology and retraction of defamatory statements, threatening a lawsuit otherwise. Pratap accused Dr. Prayag of mistreatment during his Covid quarantine, which Prayag vehemently denies.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    Dr Prayag, a veterinarian and former nodal officer at BBMP during the Covid period, has taken legal action against Drone Pratap for his claims made within the Bigg Boss (Bigg Boss Kannada) house. Pratap alleged on the show that a BBMP officer assaulted and mistreated him during his Covid quarantine.

    Rejecting the accusations outright, Dr. Prayag has issued a legal notice through his attorney to Drone Pratap. The notice demands a public apology on the Bigg Boss stage and in written form for the defamatory statements made against Dr. Prayag. It warns of a defamation lawsuit should Pratap fail to comply with the apology request.

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap rejects Sangeetha Sringeri's love proposal saying he's 'focused on career'

    Pratap's quarantine narrative inside the Bigg Boss house included serious allegations against Dr. Prayag, claiming mistreatment and coercion into signing documents portraying him as mentally unstable. Refuting these claims, Dr Prayag has vehemently denied any such actions and insists that Pratap's accusations are false and misleading.

    The legal notice seeks redressal for the damage caused by these allegations, urging Pratap to retract his statements and apologize for the false claims made against Dr Prayag. 

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 1:28 PM IST
