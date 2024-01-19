Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Under construction school building collapses in Anekal: 2 workers dead, 20 injured

    The construction of the St. Agnes MBA School Building in Anekal, Karnataka, turned tragic as the second-floor structure collapsed, killing two workers and injuring twenty. Workers, mainly from Calcutta, were caught in the chaos as cement and iron crashed down. Twenty injured workers were taken to Anekal Government Hospital, with five in critical condition transferred to a Bengaluru hospital. The identities of the deceased remain undisclosed. 

    Under construction school building collapses in Anekal: several workers injured
    The construction of the St. Agnes MBA School Building in Karnataka’s Anekal took a tragic turn as the second-floor structure collapsed during its construction, leaving two workers dead and twenty seriously injured. The workers, hailing from Calcutta, were caught in the chaos as most of the cement and iron came crashing down, creating an atmosphere of anxiety at the site.

    The incident occurred as more than a hundred workers were diligently involved in the concreting process of the centring for the second floor. The injured were immediately shifted to Anekal Government Hospital, where the severity of their injuries was assessed. Out of the twenty injured workers, five were reported to be in critical condition, prompting their transfer to a hospital in Bengaluru for specialised medical care. Unfortunately, two workers lost their lives in the incident, and their bodies were sent to the government hospital for post-mortem examinations. The identities of the deceased are yet to be disclosed.

    The construction site, now marked by building waste, became a scene of labour statements and rescue operations. Shaken by the incident, workers shared their accounts of the terrifying moment when the structure collapsed. The waiting workers, primarily from Calcutta, anxiously observed the clearing operations, hoping for the safety of their colleagues.

    (More details awaited).

