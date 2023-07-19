Tirupati: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty donate golden conch, tortoise idol

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy have given a gold Abhisheka Shankam and a gold tortoise idol to the Tirumala temple. This gift offering was presented to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Executive Officer AV Dharmareddy at the Ranganayakula mandapam on Sunday, July 16. It is reported that around 2 kilograms of gold was gifted to the temple.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy, who are famed for their generosity and humility, recently travelled to Andhra Pradesh to pay their respects at the renowned Tirupati Thimmappa temple. Sudha is a previous member of the TTD Trust Board

During this time's observance, they donated a gold conch and a tortoise idol. Pictures of the pair making the donation to the temple authorities have gone viral.

Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Government, S Rajeev Krishna, tweeted, "Infosys founder Narayana Murthy Garu and his wife Sudha Murthy (former member of TTD) have presented a gold Abhisheka Sanku to Sri Varu shrine in Tirumala.".

Reacting to the photos, Twitter users praised the couple and said, "Another respectable part of the beautiful couple. As he continues to help millions through charity, he did not forget to thank God for his gracious blessings,'' wrote one user.

These extremely beautiful and costly gifts are a common form of devotional communication to Tirumala. According to reports, the Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmanam Trust (Srivani Trust), an endeavour of the Tirumala Tirupati Temples (TTD), received Rs 880 crore from devotees who have donated at least Rs 10,000 during the past five years.

For Rs 10,000 per donation, TTD provides a service called 'VIP Break Darshan'. Because of this, believers can have a glimpse of the deity in the morning. As a result, they need won't have to wait in the Sarvadarshanam queue.