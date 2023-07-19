Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tirupati: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty donate golden conch, tortoise idol

    Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy have given a gold Abhisheka Shankam and a gold tortoise idol to the Tirumala temple. This gift offering was presented to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Executive Officer AV Dharmareddy at the Ranganayakula mandapam on Sunday, July 16. It is reported that around 2 kilograms of gold was gifted to the temple.

    Tirupati: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty donate golden conch, tortoise idol
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 7:50 PM IST

    Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy, who are famed for their generosity and humility, recently travelled to Andhra Pradesh to pay their respects at the renowned Tirupati Thimmappa temple. Sudha is a previous member of the TTD Trust Board

    During this time's observance, they donated a gold conch and a tortoise idol. Pictures of the pair making the donation to the temple authorities have gone viral.

    Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Government, S Rajeev Krishna, tweeted, "Infosys founder Narayana Murthy Garu and his wife Sudha Murthy (former member of TTD) have presented a gold Abhisheka Sanku to Sri Varu shrine in Tirumala.".

    Reacting to the photos, Twitter users praised the couple and said, "Another respectable part of the beautiful couple. As he continues to help millions through charity, he did not forget to thank God for his gracious blessings,'' wrote one user.

    These extremely beautiful and costly gifts are a common form of devotional communication to Tirumala. According to reports, the Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmanam Trust (Srivani Trust), an endeavour of the Tirumala Tirupati Temples (TTD), received Rs 880 crore from devotees who have donated at least Rs 10,000 during the past five years.
    'Big conspiracy behind foiled Bengaluru terror plot...' BJP seeks NIA probe, slams 'clueless' Karnataka govt

    For Rs 10,000 per donation, TTD provides a service called 'VIP Break Darshan'. Because of this, believers can have a glimpse of the deity in the morning. As a result, they need won't have to wait in the Sarvadarshanam queue.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 7:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Dive into the mystical woods of Apsarakonda this monsoon vkp

    Dive into the mystical woods of Apsarakonda this monsoon

    Jain monk's murder: Karnataka govt hands over case to CID vkp

    Jain monk's murder: Karnataka govt hands over case to CID

    Karnataka has become unsafe for Hindus, says BJP MLA Yatnal

    Karnataka has become unsafe for Hindus, says BJP MLA Yatnal

    Bengaluru Vs Mumbai public transit comparison triggers Twitter storm vkp

    Bengaluru Vs Mumbai public transit comparison triggers Twitter storm

    Bengaluru: IKEA apologizes after customer finds dead rat on foodcourt table vkp

    Bengaluru: IKEA apologizes after customer finds dead rat on foodcourt table

    Recent Stories

    BTS to GOT7: 5 K pop bands who are very popular in India vma eai

    BTS to GOT7: 5 K pop bands who are very popular in India

    5 things to keep in mind while travelling with an infant mis

    5 things to keep in mind while travelling with an infant

    Dive into the mystical woods of Apsarakonda this monsoon vkp

    Dive into the mystical woods of Apsarakonda this monsoon

    5 popular Turkish dramas with Rich Ceo Poor Girl themes loved in India vma eai

    5 popular Turkish dramas with Rich Ceo Poor Girl themes loved in India

    24th Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 25 women are on a 1000 km bike ride from Delhi to Drass

    24th Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 25 women are on a 1000 km bike ride from Delhi to Drass

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon