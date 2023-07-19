'Big conspiracy behind foiled Bengaluru terror plot...' BJP seeks NIA probe, slams 'clueless' Karnataka govt

During the arrests, the authorities seized a significant amount of weaponry and communication devices, including four grenades, four walkie-talkies, seven country-made pistols, two satellite phones, two daggers, and 42 live bullets, from the suspects.

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, has called for an NIA (National Investigation Agency) investigation into the arrest of five terror suspects by the Bengaluru police. Bommai stated that the suspects were allegedly planning to carry out serial bomb blasts, intending to disrupt the peace and economy of the state capital.

Speaking to a news agency, the former CM referred to the incident as a "huge conspiracy" and criticized the Congress-led state government for the prevailing law and order situation. The Bengaluru police successfully foiled an alleged ISIS-backed plot to target important installations in the state.

"There is a big conspiracy. They wanted to do serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. This case should be handed over to NIA," the BJP leader said. "Karnataka government is clueless about law and order, the officers are all clueless. They are all busy getting their transfers done," he further said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda provided further details on the arrest, stating that the successful operation was carried out by the Bengaluru City Crime Branch based on credible information. The police were able to preempt and prevent a potential subversive activity in the city. In addition to the arrests, they recovered seven country-made pistols, 45 live rounds, walkie-talky sets, a dagger, and 12 mobile sets.

"They have been identified as Syed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir and Zahid. It is suspected that the team had planned to carry out a blast in Bengaluru. All five were accused in a 2017 murder case and were in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail where they came in contact with the terrorists. CCB has also seized explosive materials.

In the past, all of them were lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison of Bangalore and where they met a few terrorists and then decided to carry out terror activities.