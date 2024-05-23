Three hotels in Bengaluru's Electronic City get bomb threat, probe underway

Three Bengaluru hotels, including the Oterra Hotel in Electronic City, received bomb threat emails early today, prompting immediate police and bomb squad intervention. After a thorough inspection, authorities declared the threats a hoax, finding no explosives, and relieving hotel staff and guests.

Three hotels in Bengaluru, including the prominent Oterra Hotel situated in Electronic City, received bomb threat emails early this morning. The unsettling emails, sent at around 2 AM, sparked immediate action from the hotel staff who discovered the threats upon checking their morning emails.

Promptly after the discovery, the alarmed staff alerted local authorities, leading to an extensive police deployment and bomb squad intervention at the Oterra Hotel. Authorities conducted a thorough inspection of the premises.





Following a tense few hours filled with uncertainty, the police declared the bomb threat a hoax, providing much-needed relief to hotel staff and guests. No actual explosive devices were found on the property.

This incident follows a series of bomb threat emails across the country, which had created quite a stir among the citizens. Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru schools recently received bomb threat emails, which were later found to be hoaxes. The police have uncovered a link to the Ahmedabad school bomb threat being linked to Russia.



On May 14, a similar incident occurred when Jain Heritage School in Bengaluru received a midnight bomb threat via email. Swiftly responding, school officials contacted Kaggalipura police. The area was secured, and thorough inspections were conducted by bomb disposal and dog squads. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Kaggalipura police, alongside the specialized squads, conducted a meticulous search of the school to ensure no real threat was present.

