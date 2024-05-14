Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Jain Heritage school in Bengaluru receives midnight bomb threat via email, probe underway

    Jain Heritage School in Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email, prompting an immediate police response. No explosives were found, and the incident is part of a national trend with similar threats across India, affecting schools, hospitals, and transport hubs. Authorities are investigating and enhancing security measures nationwide.

    First Published May 14, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    Jain Heritage School located under the jurisdiction of the Amritahalli police station in Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email late last night. The email, sent at approximately 12:20 AM, prompted an immediate response from local law enforcement agencies.

    Upon receipt of the threat, Bengaluru police, along with their bomb and dog squads, were dispatched to the school to ensure the safety of the premises and investigate the credibility of the threat. As of now, no explosives have been found, and the investigation remains ongoing.

    Rajasthan: Several schools in Jaipur receive bomb threat, students evacuated

    This incident in Bengaluru is part of a disturbing trend observed across various cities in India over the past few days. Similar threats have been reported targeting schools, hospitals, and major transport hubs in Delhi and Bangalore. Additionally, educational institutions in other states such as Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have also been on high alert. Specifically, emails warning of explosives were sent to four schools in Jaipur and three in Lucknow, causing panic and heightened security measures. However, subsequent police investigations have not uncovered any actual threat.

    Ahmedabad school bomb threat: Pakistan link uncovered, email probe leads to a military cantonment

    Earlier this month, the capital city of Delhi experienced a wave of panic as approximately 250 schools received bomb threat emails. Furthermore, on a single day, 20 hospitals along with airports in Delhi and Ahmedabad also received similar threatening calls.

    Authorities are treating these threats with utmost seriousness, deploying additional resources to ensure public safety and trace the origins of these menacing communications. The repeated occurrences of such threats have led to increased vigilance by security forces across the nation.

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
