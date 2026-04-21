In Belagavi, two sons refused to perform their mother’s last rites, telling neighbours to handle it. Shocked locals and social workers stepped in to conduct the funeral of the elderly woman.

Belagavi: A shocking incident has come to light from Belagavi, where two sons behaved inhumanly by refusing to even come for their mother's funeral. The news is only now getting attention, though the incident happened a few days ago.

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Mother Lived Alone Despite Having Two Sons

Anjana Dhamone, an elderly woman from Belagavi's Shahu Nagar, passed away on April 15. She had two sons. It's a tragic story because she had raised them through great difficulty, but ended up spending her final days all alone.

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'You guys do it,' said the sons; Social workers stepped up for the funeral

Even though the mother had two sons, she lived her last days in solitude. When she passed away, locals immediately informed her children. But the sons, showing no sadness, simply told them, "You guys go ahead and do the funeral." People were shocked by their behaviour. Finally, some city-based social workers, upset by the sons' heartlessness, performed the old woman's last rites.

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