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DK Suresh Visits Ex-Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s Residence Amid Viral Audio Controversy
Congress leader DK Suresh visited Zameer Ahmed Khan’s residence amid a viral audio controversy that has sparked political debate in Karnataka. The meeting has drawn attention, with speculation rising over internal party dynamics.
DK Suresh Visits Zameer Ahmed Khan’s Residence After Viral Audio Row
A viral audio clip allegedly linked to Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan has triggered heated political debate in the state. The clip, which is said to be related to the Davangere by-election, has sparked controversy and intensified discussions within political circles.
Amid these developments, Congress leader DK Suresh visited Zameer Ahmed Khan’s residence and met him, drawing further attention to the ongoing issue.
The audio has gone viral on social media and has led to significant debate within the Congress camp. DK Suresh’s sudden visit has now raised several questions, adding to the political buzz surrounding the incident.
Delhi Visit Cancelled Amid Audio Controversy
Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan was scheduled to leave for New Delhi today for party-related work. However, his visit was reportedly cancelled after a viral audio clip triggered controversy and political discussion within the state. Reports suggest that he avoided the visit amid concerns over potential embarrassment before the party high command.
What Is The Viral Audio Controversy?
Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is reportedly eyeing the post of Deputy Chief Minister, has been accused of engaging in anti-party activities during the Davangere South constituency by-election. An audio clip allegedly linked to the issue has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread political debate.
The clip surfaced just minutes before Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar and caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were scheduled to leave for New Delhi to discuss cabinet formation, further intensifying the controversy.
The audio is said to show Zameer Ahmed Khan in conversation with Mohammad Siraj, a Davangere Congress leader and Director of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation. The recording is currently circulating widely on social media and has become the centre of political discussion within the party.
Alleged Content Of Audio Between Zameer And Siraj
It is alleged that Zameer Ahmed Khan instructed Siraj to ensure the victory of the SDPI candidate instead of the Congress candidate during the Davangere South constituency by-election.
In the purported conversation, Zameer is said to have stated that Muslim voting should be reduced, adding that if Muslim voters come out, they tend to vote for the Congress. He allegedly suggested that they should be discouraged from leaving their homes. He further stated that if they do come out, they should be directed to vote for the Kukkar (SDPI candidate symbol) or an independent candidate.
Zameer Ahmed Khan Rejects Audio Clip, Calls It Politically Motivated
Zameer Ahmed Khan has clarified that the audio circulating in some media outlets is fake and allegedly created using AI technology.
In a press statement, he said the clip is part of a political conspiracy and announced that a complaint will be filed with the cyber police. He added that legal action will be taken against those responsible for creating and circulating the fake audio.
He further stated that the audio can be subjected to any investigation, reiterating that he did not make such remarks. He said the content has been fabricated to create confusion and attributed it to mischief-makers, urging the public not to believe it. He also challenged authorities to verify the authenticity of the audio through a proper investigation.
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