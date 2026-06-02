A viral audio clip allegedly linked to Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan has triggered heated political debate in the state. The clip, which is said to be related to the Davangere by-election, has sparked controversy and intensified discussions within political circles.

Amid these developments, Congress leader DK Suresh visited Zameer Ahmed Khan’s residence and met him, drawing further attention to the ongoing issue.

The audio has gone viral on social media and has led to significant debate within the Congress camp. DK Suresh’s sudden visit has now raised several questions, adding to the political buzz surrounding the incident.