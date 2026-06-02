A tragic incident in Karnataka's Gadag district claimed the lives of a brother and sister within hours. The brother died in a bike accident, while his sister reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack after learning of his death. Their final rites were held together.

In a heartbreaking incident reported from Budihal village in Gadag district's Mundargi taluk, a brother and sister died within hours of each other on Sunday. The tragedy has left the local community in shock, as the brother lost his life in a road accident, while his sister reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack after learning of his death.

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The deceased woman has been identified as Mallamma (48), who worked as a Second Division Assistant at the Tahsildar's Office in Hoovinahadagali taluk. Her brother, Ningappa, was employed as a lineman with GESCOM.

Brother Dies In Road Accident

According to reports, Mallamma had been unwell and was on leave from work for the past week. Her brother, Ningappa, had taken her to a hospital for further treatment. After dropping her at their residence in Budihal village, he was returning when the accident occurred.

Near Kaganur, a dog reportedly ran across the road in front of his motorcycle, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and crash. Ningappa sustained fatal injuries and died in the accident.

Sister Succumbs To Shock

Family members said Mallamma was devastated upon receiving news of her brother's sudden death. Unable to cope with the shock, she reportedly suffered a heart attack and passed away shortly afterwards.

Final Rites Held Together

The deaths of the siblings within such a short span of time have deeply saddened relatives, friends, and villagers. The final rites of both Mallamma and Ningappa were performed together in Budihal village on Sunday.