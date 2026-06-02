Union Minister V Somanna announced that a ₹6,000 crore action plan is ready for the Bengaluru–Tumakuru four-lane railway project. The project will begin after final approval. He also highlighted station upgrades, underpass work, and other railway developments in Karnataka.

Union Minister for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna has announced that a ₹6,000 crore action plan has been prepared for the proposed four-lane railway project between Bengaluru and Tumakuru. He said the project will begin once it receives final approval at an upcoming meeting. The announcement was made during a public event in Kallipalya village, where he also laid the foundation stone for a railway underpass worth ₹10.86 crore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Land Acquisition Appeal And Urban Growth

The minister highlighted that Bengaluru’s rapid population growth is leading to increased migration towards Tumakuru. He urged farmers in the region not to sell their land under any circumstances, indicating the long-term importance of the proposed infrastructure development.

₹100 Crore Upgrade For Tumakuru Railway Station

Somanna also announced that ₹100 crore has been sanctioned for the modernisation of Tumakuru railway station, which will be developed into a high-tech facility. He added that a proposal has been submitted to the Central Government to rename the station after Siddaganga Shree.

He further stated that over ₹2 crore has been allocated for renovation works at 61 locations across Karnataka.

“Once all railway development projects in Tumakuru district are completed, I will request the Prime Minister to visit and review the progress. His visit will help us secure additional developmental works,” he said.

Infrastructure Boost For Local Connectivity

The newly constructed underpass at Kallipalya is expected to improve safe and smooth connectivity for residents of the village and surrounding areas, easing traffic movement in the region.

MLA SR Srinivas Praises Development Work

Speaking at the event, MLA S R Srinivas praised the Union Minister’s efforts, stating that Somanna has demonstrated exceptional dedication to development work in the district. He remarked that no previous MP has contributed at such a level.

He added that the minister consistently ensures completion of initiated projects and does not leave work unfinished. The MLA also noted that Somanna has secured ₹80–90 crore from the Central Government for road development projects in the taluk.

He further highlighted the construction of 135 check dams in areas such as Hagalavadi, Nittur and C S Pura, which have helped improve groundwater levels. He said that additional support from the Central Government could further strengthen water conservation efforts in the region.

Officials And Local Leaders Present

Tehsildar Aarathi, BJP District President Ravi Hebbak, and leaders Dileep Kumar, Chandrashekhar and Kallipalya Lokesh were present at the event.