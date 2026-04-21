Bengaluru police arrested a cab driver for robbing a Swiggy delivery boy. Using the stolen phone, cops called the thief, made him return it, and caught him when he tried to flee.

Bengaluru: The Kadugodi police have arrested a cab driver for blocking a Swiggy delivery boy on the road, threatening him, and stealing his mobile phone.

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The arrested man is Sunil Kumar, a 23-year-old resident of Nagagondanahalli in Whitefield. The incident happened around midnight on Saturday in Ambedkar Nagar, which falls under the Kadugodi police station area. The Swiggy delivery boy was riding his two-wheeler when Sunil, who was in his cab on the same route, stopped him. He then threatened the delivery boy, snatched his phone, and sped off. The delivery boy immediately called the 112 police helpline to report the crime.

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Bengaluru Crime

As soon as the control room got the alert, they sent the message to the local Hoysala patrol team. ASI Venkataramu and Head Constable Anil Kumar from the Kadugodi station were at the scene in just five minutes. After getting the details, they did something clever – they called the stolen mobile number. When the thief, Sunil, answered the call, the police gave him a stern warning right there on the phone.

This phone call completely spooked Sunil. He came to the spot where the police were, handed over the mobile, and then tried to make a run for it. But the cops were ready and caught him. They took him to the station for questioning. Officials later said that based on the exact location of the crime, the case has been transferred to the Whitefield police station.

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