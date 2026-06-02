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“No Pregnant Wife in Car”: Bengaluru VIP Traffic Protest Twist, Man Allegedly Staged Protest
A Bengaluru traffic protest near HAL ISRO Junction has taken a twist after police clarified that the man who claimed he was taking his pregnant wife to hospital was not actually accompanied by her. The incident, captured on video, went viral online.
Viral Road Protest Claims Debunked During Police Investigation
A video showing a person sitting in the middle of a road in protest has been widely shared on social media since yesterday. Following the video's circulation, many members of the public expressed strong dissatisfaction, believing the incident to be an example of VIP culture.
However, the case took a different turn during the police investigation. Authorities reportedly found that the claims associated with the incident were misleading, bringing to light details that contradicted the narrative widely shared online.
The development has sparked fresh discussion on social media, with many users emphasising the importance of verifying facts before drawing conclusions based on viral content.
Police Investigation Reveals Facts Behind Viral Road Protest
Vehicles were reportedly stopped along a route leading to the Governor's residence, causing traffic disruptions in the area. Upset over the situation, Mohit allegedly sat in the middle of the road and staged a protest.
A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, accompanied by claims that Mohit was on his way to a hospital with his pregnant wife and was unable to proceed because of the traffic restrictions. However, the police investigation later revealed a different version of events.
According to the findings, Mohit's wife was not present in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The revelation has sparked discussion on social media, with many users questioning the claims that accompanied the viral video.
Viral Video Leads To Police Questioning
Police investigations revealed that the man was not accompanied by his pregnant wife at the time of the incident. Mohit, who was reportedly in a hurry to return home, allegedly argued with police personnel, claiming that his pregnant wife was inside the vehicle.
The incident was recorded on mobile phones by members of the public and subsequently shared widely on social media. After the video went viral, police questioned Mohit regarding the circumstances surrounding the protest and the claims made during the incident.
The development has attracted significant attention on social media, with many users discussing the findings that emerged during the investigation.
Mohit Explains Reason For Protest, Issues Clarification
During questioning by HAL Police, Mohit explained the reason behind his protest. In his statement, he said that he urgently needed to return home and was under pressure because his pregnant wife required medical attention. According to Mohit, the situation led him to sit on the road in protest.
He also clarified that he did not have any personal grievance against the police. Mohit reportedly stated that his actions were driven by frustration over the situation rather than any intention to target law enforcement personnel.
Clarification Shared On Social Media
In his statement to the police, Mohit said that he had been waiting at the HAL-ISRO Junction for around 15 minutes after traffic was halted. Frustrated by the delay, he sat on the road and staged a protest.
Police recorded his statement regarding the incident but did not register a case against him. After completing the enquiry, he was allowed to leave.
The police later shared details of the incident through their X account. Meanwhile, Mohit also posted his version of events on his X account, offering further clarification regarding the protest.
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