A video showing a person sitting in the middle of a road in protest has been widely shared on social media since yesterday. Following the video's circulation, many members of the public expressed strong dissatisfaction, believing the incident to be an example of VIP culture.

However, the case took a different turn during the police investigation. Authorities reportedly found that the claims associated with the incident were misleading, bringing to light details that contradicted the narrative widely shared online.

The development has sparked fresh discussion on social media, with many users emphasising the importance of verifying facts before drawing conclusions based on viral content.