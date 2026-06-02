Karnataka is set for the Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru on June 03, 2026. The government has declared a half-day holiday for staff at key administrative offices. VIPs are expected to attend the grand event, with tight security arrangements in place.

The countdown has officially begun for the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka’s new Chief Minister. The grand event is scheduled for June 03, 2026, in Bengaluru, and the government has declared a holiday for its staff in view of the ceremony. Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly hosted a special dinner for employees of the Assembly Secretariat today.

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Half-Day Holiday For Government Staff On June 3

The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister will be held on June 03, 2026, at 4:05 pm in Bengaluru’s Lokabhavan. A large number of VIPs and members of the public are expected to attend the event.

To manage security arrangements and ease traffic movement, the government has declared a half-day holiday (afternoon session) for all officers and staff working at Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, and the Multi-Storied Building. R Yadu Kumar, Under Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, has issued an official notification in this regard.

Dinner Hosted For Assembly Secretariat Employees

Amid the political developments, a special dinner was organised today at 6:00 pm in the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha for officers and employees of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The event was arranged on the instructions of the Honourable Speaker. P Lalitha, Under Secretary of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, issued a circular directing all employees to attend the programme.

Even before the new government formally takes charge, a festive atmosphere has already set in across Vidhana Soudha. Bengaluru is fully geared up to witness the historic moment tomorrow.