An Ayurvedic doctor in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada, was found murdered a day before his second marriage. Police suspect a gold theft motive, with a close acquaintance allegedly involved. Investigation is under way as the accused remains at large.

In a shocking incident that has sent waves of fear across Sirsi town, an Ayurvedic doctor was found brutally murdered at his residence in KHB Colony. The victim, Dr Ramesh F. Kalghutkar, was discovered dead inside his house, triggering panic among residents and raising serious concerns about safety in the area. The murder, which occurred just a day before his planned wedding, has added a tragic dimension to the case.

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Body Found Inside Residence

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when relatives who arrived to visit the doctor found his body inside the house. They immediately alerted the Sirsi police, who rushed to the spot, conducted a preliminary inspection, and registered a case.

Doctor Was Preparing For Second Marriage

Dr Ramesh ran an Ayurvedic clinic on Hubballi Road. His first wife had passed away due to a heart attack just five months ago. He was preparing to marry his late wife’s sister, with the wedding scheduled to take place at the Manjuguni temple. The murder occurred just a day before the ceremony.

Police Suspect Gold Motive

Taking the case seriously, the police launched an immediate investigation. District Superintendent of Police Deepan shared details during a press conference. According to the initial probe, Dr Ramesh had purchased gold jewellery for his upcoming wedding. Police suspect that a friend, who was aware of the gold, allegedly murdered him out of greed. The accused is believed to have stolen the jewellery and fled the scene.

Murder A Day Before Wedding

Relatives discovered the crime when they arrived at the house ahead of the wedding. While the police have not officially disclosed the identity of the accused, efforts are under way to trace and arrest him. A case has been registered at the Sirsi Market Police Station.

The incident has left residents of Sirsi in shock, with many expressing concern over the brutal crime that took place just hours before what was meant to be a joyous occasion.