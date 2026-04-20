A 28-year-old woman in Belagavi allegedly died by suicide due to dowry harassment and abuse. Police have arrested her husband and booked in-laws as investigation into the tragic case continues.

Belagavi: A married woman has tragically ended her life in the city's Jyothi Nagar, allegedly because she was fed up with dowry harassment and constant family fights. The woman, 28-year-old Shrinidhi Santosh Navi, was married to Santosh in 2021 and the couple has two children. Sources say that what should have been a happy family life was ruined by frequent arguments over dowry.

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Shrinidhi's family has alleged that her husband Santosh used to mentally and physically torture her. They also claim he took away her mobile phone to stop her from speaking to her parents.

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Belagavi Crime

On Saturday, Shrinidhi was found dead. She had reportedly hanged herself with a veil from a window grille on the first floor of their house. Following the incident, her parents filed a complaint. Based on their statement, the police have booked her husband, mother-in-law, and two other relatives for dowry harassment. The Belagavi APMC police have arrested the husband, Santosh, and are currently questioning him.

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