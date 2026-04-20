A Bengaluru woman’s creative solution to the city's rising heat has gone viral. After finding air coolers out of stock, Priya Pal checked into a local hotel just to enjoy the AC. Her "Netflix and chill" staycation won hearts online.

In a city known for its pleasant "air-conditioned" weather, the rising heat is now pushing people to try new things. A Bengaluru woman, Priya Pal, is trending on Instagram for her clever way to beat the heat. Instead of suffering at home, she checked into a hotel very close to her house. Her video shows her relaxing in a cool room, proving that even in India’s Silicon Valley, a ceiling fan is no longer enough to stay comfortable during the summer.

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A Quick Fix For The Heatwave

The viral video shows Priya finally enjoying the cool air. She wrote, "Ab nhi ho rha AC ke bina" (It’s becoming impossible without an AC). In her post, she explained that checking into a hotel was not her first choice.

She had waited for the rain to cool the city, but the showers never arrived. When she tried to buy a cooler or an air conditioner, she found that most shops were out of stock. Delivery was taking more than seven days, and rental services had no machines left because of the high demand.

A Different Kind Of Sunday

Priya mentioned that staying at the hotel was a practical decision. Instead of going out for an expensive dinner, she chose to spend that money on a hotel room. She spent her Sunday watching Netflix in the AC instead of sweating at home. For her, it was a simple way to stay comfortable until her new cooler arrived.

How Did Social Media React?

Many people online agreed with her, while others asked funny questions:

One user commented: “Did the same when we had a looooooong power cut.”

Second user commented: “Why didn't you go office ?”

Third user commented: “'s very hot this year. But to be honest AC in Bangalore is still a sort of luxury. Its still not a necessity like it is in Mumbai or Hyderabad”

Fourth User commented: “Modern problems require modern solutions.”

The New Reality Of Bengaluru

While some people still think an AC is a luxury in Bengaluru, this viral story shows that the situation is changing. With more residents booking hotels just for the air conditioning, the city's famous "cool weather" might be becoming a thing of the past.