SIT arrests two Congress workers in Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case

Two Congress workers, Navingowda and Chetan, were arrested by the Special Investigation Team for distributing obscene videos targeting MP Prajwal Revanna during the Lok Sabha elections. The arrests occurred as they attempted to obtain anticipatory bail in Bengaluru. This incident has intensified political tensions, with allegations of shielding due to political connections also surfacing.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday arrested two Congress workers from Hassan district in connection with the distribution of obscene videos involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Navingowda, a resident of Nalikgrama in Belur taluk, and Chetan from Bikode were apprehended when they came to Bengaluru to seek anticipatory bail from the High Court. The SIT, having received a tip-off about their plans, arrested the duo and took them back to Hassan for further investigation.



The case came to light during the Lok Sabha elections when a complaint was filed by Prajwal Revanna's election agent, Poornchandra, at the Hassan CEN station. The complaint alleged that a pen drive containing obscene videos was being distributed against the MP. Initially, three people, including BJP workers Chetan, Likhil, and lawyer Devaraj Gowda, were arrested in connection with the case.

Navingowda had been a suspect from the beginning but managed to evade arrest. His anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Hassan District Court, prompting him to seek relief from the High Court. Acting on information about his movements, SIT officials laid a trap and arrested Navingowda and his accomplice near the High Court.



Political tensions have been high since the scandal broke, with leaders from the JD(S) and BJP accusing the authorities of shielding Navingowda due to his alleged political connections. The arrest has now quelled some of these allegations.

Adding to the controversy, a Facebook post by Navingowda about the pen drive distribution went viral. Four days before the election, he announced the impending release of the videos. He later claimed to have handed the pen drive to Arakalagud MLA A. Manju, who subsequently filed a complaint against him with the SIT.

