Karnataka

Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: Understanding diplomatic passport rules

Prajwal Revanna sex scandal unfolds

Amid allegations of sexual assault, MP Prajwal Revanna flees abroad on April 26 with a diplomatic passport, sparking controversy.

What is a Diplomatic passport?

MPs are issued diplomatic passports for their term, with the last six months requiring government permission for travel.

Deadline looms for return

Prajwal must return by May 31 or seek permission from the Indian Embassy due to the impending end of the parliamentary term.

Blue corner notice issued

MP Prajwal Revanna faces complications with the Blue Corner notice and Interpol appeal if he fails to return by the deadline.
 

Secrecy surrounding whereabouts of MP

Prajwal maintains secrecy about his location despite announcing intentions to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
 

Allegations surface before elections

Explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal emerged before the Lok Sabha elections, leading to scrutiny and speculation.

MP Prajwal Revanna released video

The controversy intensified as Prajwal Revanna released a video, apologising to his family and vows to return to India before May 31.

