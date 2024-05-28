Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: Understanding diplomatic passport rules

Karnataka
Amid allegations of sexual assault, MP Prajwal Revanna flees abroad on April 26 with a diplomatic passport, sparking controversy.
MPs are issued diplomatic passports for their term, with the last six months requiring government permission for travel.
Prajwal must return by May 31 or seek permission from the Indian Embassy due to the impending end of the parliamentary term.
MP Prajwal Revanna faces complications with the Blue Corner notice and Interpol appeal if he fails to return by the deadline.
Prajwal maintains secrecy about his location despite announcing intentions to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal emerged before the Lok Sabha elections, leading to scrutiny and speculation.
The controversy intensified as Prajwal Revanna released a video, apologising to his family and vows to return to India before May 31.