    'Surrender or face my anger': Former PM HD Deve Gowda's stern warning to grandson Prajwal Revanna

    Prajwal Revanna (33) is accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse, including rape, sexual assault, disrobing women, and forcibly videotaping sexual acts to intimidate the victims. These accusations have sparked a national uproar.

    First Published May 23, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

    Former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda on Thursday (May 23) issued a stern warning to his grandson, Prajwal Revanna, the NDA's candidate from Karnataka's Hassan Lok Sabha seat, who is facing serious allegations of sexual assault by several women.

    On April 27, Prajwal reportedly fled to Germany, a day after polling concluded in Hassan, where he was seeking re-election. His sudden departure, just days before the allegations surfaced, has raised suspicions.

    Officials have issued a Blue Corner Notice at the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and a Special Court has issued an arrest warrant.

    In a public letter, Deve Gowda expressed his shock and pain over the accusations, describing the impact on his family, colleagues, and supporters.

    "I spoke to the media about Prajwal Revanna on 18 May when I was headed to the temple to offer pooja. It took me some time to recover from the shock and pain he has inflicted on me, my entire family, my colleagues, friends, and party workers. I have already said that he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty. My son and former Karnataka Chief Minister, Shri. H.D Kumaraswamy, has advocated this line since the day the scandal broke," Deve Gowda said.

    The scandal has also implicated HD Revanna, a JDS MLA, in cases of molestation and kidnapping. He was arrested earlier this month but is now out on bail. The case involves a man accusing Revanna of kidnapping his mother, who was employed as a housemaid at his residence for six years.

    The accuser claims that a video recently surfaced depicting Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting his mother, who disappeared shortly afterward.

    Deve Gowda's letter concluded in a stern warning to Prajwal: return to India and submit to the legal process. Gowda warned that failing to heed this command will result in Prajwal facing the wrath of his family and complete isolation.

    He vowed that neither he nor any family member would interfere in the legal proceedings. "At this juncture, I can do only one thing. I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. He should subject himself to the legal process. This is not an appeal that I am making, it is a warning that I am issuing. If he does not heed this warning, he will have to face my anger and the anger of all his family members. The law will take care of the accusations against him, but not listening to the family will ensure his total isolation. If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately," Deve Gowda's letter read.

    The scandal has elicited a strong reaction from various quarters. Over 100 intellectuals in Karnataka have petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Prajwal's immediate arrest and demanded protective measures for the witnesses. They also call for investigations into those who may have aided Prajwal's escape.

    CM Siddaramaiah has written multiple letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging swift action to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport, which was allegedly used to flee the country.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 6:47 PM IST
