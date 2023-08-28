Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Siddaramaiah government celebrates 100 days in power

    Siddaramaiah's government has completed 100 days in office. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proudly shared his sentiments about the administration's achievements, emphasizing that they are earnestly following through on their commitments. 

    Siddaramaiah government celebrates 100 days in power
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    He articulated, "We are leading the chariot of development on the path illuminated by visionaries, concurrently implementing guarantee and development projects." 

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar echoed this sentiment, defending the government's achievements and progress through the implementation of five guarantee schemes.
    Bomb threat to Kochi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight prompts deboarding of passengers

    One of the significant achievements highlighted is the Shakti Yojana, which empowers women by providing free travel opportunities, symbolizing a step toward self-reliance. More than 50 lakh women and students have already benefited from this initiative, with women having undertaken 43 crore journeys so far. This scheme, valued at Rs 1,000 crore, stands as a testament to the government's commitment to social progress. 

    The Gruha Jyothi Yojana, designed to alleviate the impact of rising prices, has illuminated 1.48 crore households with up to 200 units of free electricity. 

    Another noteworthy scheme, the Annabhagya Yojana, aims to combat hunger by providing 10 kg of rice per person to 1.28 crore poor families. This initiative has evolved to provide both rice and a direct financial transfer of Rs 170 to beneficiaries' accounts.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed the administration's overarching objectives, drawing inspiration from luminaries like Buddha, Basava, Ambedkar, Kuvempu, Kanakadasa, and Narayana Guru. He urged citizens to collaborate in steering the chariot of development, underscoring their commitment to inclusivity and equality.

    With the people's trust demonstrated through the allocation of 135 seats in the assembly elections, the government is resolute in meeting the public's expectations. Looking ahead, the administration aims to continue its momentum, extending its focus to an allowance scheme (Yuva Nidhi) for unemployed youth by December. 

    As the government successfully celebrates its first 100 days, they reflect on the strides taken and thank their supporters for their role in this pivotal juncture.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 6:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'National parties can't dislodge us...' JDS chief HD Deve Gowda vows to protect JD-S

    'National parties can't dislodge us...' JDS chief HD Deve Gowda vows to protect JD-S

    Bengaluru: Police locate blind Husky within a week of its missing complaint vkp

    Bengaluru: Police locate blind Husky within a week of its missing complaint

    Rape-accused escapes Davangere jail by jumping 40-foot wall, arrested again vkp

    Rape-accused escapes Davangere jail by jumping 40-foot wall, arrested again

    Tomato price reduced to Rs 20 in Bengaluru market due to ample supply vkp

    Tomato price reduced to Rs 20 in Bengaluru market due to ample supply

    Bomb threat to Kochi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight prompts deboarding of passengers vkp

    Bomb threat to Kochi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight prompts deboarding of passengers

    Recent Stories

    BJP to go for Lok Sabha elections in December 2023? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claim AJR

    BJP to go for Lok Sabha elections in December 2023? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claim

    'National parties can't dislodge us...' JDS chief HD Deve Gowda vows to protect JD-S

    'National parties can't dislodge us...' JDS chief HD Deve Gowda vows to protect JD-S

    Health: 5 super healthy Nuts for your Body vma eai

    Health: 5 super healthy Nuts for your Body

    Premam to Drishyam-7 movies to watch on Onam RBA EAI

    Premam to Drishyam-7 movies to watch on Onam

    Bengaluru: Police locate blind Husky within a week of its missing complaint vkp

    Bengaluru: Police locate blind Husky within a week of its missing complaint

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon