Bomb threat to Kochi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight prompts deboarding of passengers

    Passengers of an IndiGo flight from Kochi to Bengaluru were deboarded due to a bomb threat, prompting swift action from authorities. The aircraft underwent examination, and police investigated the matter. This incident occurred following a similar hoax earlier.

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    Passengers of an IndiGo flight travelling from Kochi to Bengaluru found themselves in a distressing situation when they were deboarded at the international airport due to a bomb threat. The incident, which occurred on Monday, spurred immediate action from airport authorities and local law enforcement.

    Flight 6E6482 had been scheduled for departure to Bengaluru at 10.30 AM. However, the presence of a bomb threat compelled authorities to ensure the safety of all passengers by offloading them from the aircraft. Later, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for a thorough and meticulous examination, as stated by sources from the airport.

    India to send female robot 'Vyomamitra' into space on Gaganyaan mission

    Nedumbassery police confirmed that they had indeed received a report concerning a bomb threat. Responding swiftly a specialized police team was dispatched to the scene to initiate an investigation into the matter.

    Bomb threat on Pune-bound Vistara flight at Delhi airport, investigation underway

    The incident occurred on a Monday morning when an IndiGo flight en route to Bengaluru was preparing to take off from Kochi airport. As reported by PTI, sources from the airport disclosed that the alarming call notifying them of the bomb threat came in at approximately 10:30 a.m.

    This recent event follows an incident on August 18, wherein a Delhi-Pune Vistara Airlines flight faced a bomb threat at Delhi airport, causing an eight-hour delay. The police eventually confirmed that the threat was unfounded and a hoax.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 3:28 PM IST
