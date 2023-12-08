Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fatal road accident claims four lives as TATA Ace, truck collide in Karnataka's Sindhanur

    A collision between a lorry and a Tata Ace vehicle near Muski taluk claims four lives, leaving one severely injured. The victims, on their way to a wedding preparation, met with the accident. Authorities conduct investigations; case registered at the rural police station. Tragic incident prompts immediate response from law enforcement.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    Four individuals tragically lost their lives, and one person sustained severe injuries in a fatal road accident that occurred on Thursday morning due to a collision between a lorry and a Tata Ace vehicle.

    The incident took place as five individuals were en route from Sindhanur to Madlapur village in Muski taluk around 4 am in a Tata Ace vehicle. Their purpose was to prepare decorations for an upcoming wedding ceremony. Simultaneously, a lorry was travelling from Lingasugur towards Sindhur. The collision occurred at Taluk’s Pagadadinni camp, resulting in a devastating accident between the two vehicles.

    Ismail (25), Channabasava Lingasuguru (25), and Ambarisha Lingasuguru (20), who were passengers in the Tata Ace vehicle, tragically lost their lives at the scene. Ravi Bukkanahatti, despite efforts to treat his injuries, succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the Taluk Public Hospital. Another individual named Sameer sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.

    Upon receiving the news, authorities including DySP BS Talwar, Circle Inspector Veerareddy H, Inspector Durugappa Dollin from Shahar Police Station, along with their team, promptly arrived at the accident site. They conducted an investigation and gathered information from the residents of the camp. A case has been registered regarding the incident at the rural police station.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
