    Bengaluru: Fiery end to ATM robbery; Currency worth Rs 4.5 lakh razed

    An attempted robbery at an ATM in Arishinakunte village, Bengaluru, turned hazardous when culprits using a gas cutter sparked a fire, destroying Rs 4.5 lakh. Quick alert by the bank led to staff intervention, but the culprits fled. Despite the fire, officials salvaged Rs 4.6 lakh. CCTV footage is aiding the investigation; authorities have filed a case and are pursuing the perpetrators.

    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 9:24 AM IST

    An incident on Thursday morning, where an attempted robbery at an ATM in Arishinakunte village, Bengaluru rural district, took a dangerous turn, leading to a fire that destroyed approximately Rs 4.5 lakh stored inside the machine.

    Two individuals attempted to break into an ATM of a private bank around 1:50 am using a gas cutter. The bank office in Mumbai received an alert as the attempted robbery unfolded. Quick action from the bank staff led them to inform the local bank manager, who promptly contacted the building owner.

    However, upon the owner's arrival at the scene, the culprits fled, leaving behind a chaotic scene. In the process of attempting to cut into the ATM, a fire erupted, resulting in the loss of about Rs 4.6 lakh in cash. Fortunately, the bank officials were alerted to the situation and managed to salvage the remaining amount before it could succumb to the flames.

    CCTV footage captured the attempted robbery, aiding the authorities in their investigation. A case has been registered at the Nelamangala town police station, and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits.

