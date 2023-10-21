Renewed interest in Bengaluru-Hosur interstate metro; 11 companies respond to CMRL tender

Eleven companies have expressed interest in the Chennai Metro Rail Limited's (CMRL) tender for a feasibility study on the Bommasandra to Hosur Metro project, which will be India's first inter-state metro venture. The project, connecting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, aims to enhance connectivity between Hosur and Bengaluru, promoting industrial growth. The technical bids are currently being evaluated, with the tender award pending financial bid assessments.

In a significant development, 11 companies have submitted their interest to participate in the tender issued by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for conducting a feasibility study on the eagerly awaited Bommasandra to Hosur Metro connectivity project.

This tender, launched on August 1, is a vital step towards realizing India's first inter-state metro project. The proposed metro link will span 20.5 kilometres, with 11.7 kilometres in Karnataka and the remaining 8.8 kilometres in Tamil Nadu. The Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) had earlier requested permission from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to conduct this crucial feasibility study in February of this year.



The project aims to enhance connectivity between Hosur and Bengaluru, fostering the growth of the industrial town, which is home to more than 2,000 MSMEs. As of now, 11 companies, including L&T Infrastructure Ltd., Almonds Global Infra, Balaji Rail Road System, Wrights Ltd., Tata Consulting Engineers, and Raina Consulting, are participating in the preparation of the feasibility report.



M A Siddique, Principal Secretary/Managing Director of CMRL, stated that the technical bids are currently under evaluation, and once the financial bids are assessed, the tender will be awarded.

The potential interstate metro stretch, South India's first, holds great promise for improving regional connectivity and fostering economic growth. While the Tamil Nadu government will fully fund the feasibility study.