Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt defends Bengaluru-Hosur Metro connectivity

    The proposal for Bangalore-Hosur Inter-State Metro Rail sparks controversy in Karnataka due to potential economic and industrial impacts on the state. Priyank Kharge expresses concern for Karnataka's interests and investment climate, while pro-Kannada groups oppose its extension to Tamil Nadu's Hosur.

    Karnataka govt defends Bengaluru-Hosur Metro connectivity vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 9:05 PM IST

    The proposal for South India's inaugural Inter-State Metro Rail Project, connecting Bangalore and Hosur, has sparked widespread discussion. Kannada activists have raised their voices against the project as they feel it can lead to multiple issues concerning the state.

    Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and IT-BT, has shared his stance on the Inter-State Metro Rail Project, emphasizing the need to prioritize the welfare of Karnataka.

    Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line

    Kharge highlighted multiple aspects of the inter-state metro rail project, connecting a link between Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu's Hosur. He clarified, "We are not against infrastructural growth, but our state's interests must come first. The government is not so keen on inter-state metro rail project to protect industries and entrepreneurship of Karnataka."

    The low land costs and living expenses in Hosur added to its budding industries, could lead to the relocation of small enterprises, start-ups, and more as it is nearer to the Electronic City. While the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation of Tamil Nadu expresses enthusiasm for the Inter-State Metro Rail Project and is readying tenders for a feasibility report, Karnataka's response has been subdued. 

    The project's current plan suggests connecting Bangalore City to Bommasandra. BMRCL is actively executing our city's metro project, with the yellow line set to be operational by year-end. Meanwhile, K-Ride has proposed extending the Bangalore Sub Urban Rail Project to Hosur.

    Kharge further emphasized, "The inter-state metro rail project could negatively impact Karnataka's investment climate, endangering our valuable resources."

    A government official anonymously suggested it could lead to job losses in Karnataka's small-scale industries. The proposed Bommasandra-Hosur Metro project spans approximately 20.5 km, with 11.7 km falling within Karnataka and 8.8 km within Tamil Nadu.

    Metro line between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu; tender opens September 1

    Hosuru, with a population of around 5 lakh, houses various industries, including major companies like Ashok Leyland, TVS, and Titan. Hosur is approximately 90 km from Bengaluru, where Ola has established a sprawling 500-acre future factory in Krishnagiri.

    Several pro-Kannada organizations within Karnataka also oppose the inter-state metro rail project, expressing readiness to strongly contest its undertaking. Vatal Nagaraj, a pro-Kannada activist, remarked, "Considering Hosur's history, it should be part of Karnataka. We've previously protested in front of its municipal council. I urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider extending the metro project to Hosur."

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 9:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why environmentalists oppose Muttaiah Muralitharan's factory at Dharwad vkp

    Why environmentalists oppose Muttaiah Muralitharan’s factory at Dharwad

    Karnataka government faces Opposition ire over Kaveri water release

    Karnataka government faces Opposition ire over Kaveri water release

    Karnataka mulls additional fee on digital transactions for gig workers' welfare

    Karnataka mulls additional fee on digital transactions for gig workers' welfare

    Railway passengers to get trains to Pandharpur from Hubballi: Prahlad Joshi vkp

    Railway passengers to get trains to Pandharpur from Hubballi: Prahlad Joshi

    Uber shows Rs 6 fare for a ride in Bengaluru, Internet says, 'Everyone likes this bug' vkp

    Uber shows Rs 6 fare for a ride in Bengaluru, Internet says, 'Everyone likes this bug'

    Recent Stories

    Hair Care: 5 benefits of Rosemary Oil vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 benefits of Rosemary Oil

    Why environmentalists oppose Muttaiah Muralitharan's factory at Dharwad vkp

    Why environmentalists oppose Muttaiah Muralitharan’s factory at Dharwad

    Sauraseni Maitra HOT gallery: Actress looks tempting in vacay pics ADC

    Sauraseni Maitra HOT gallery: Actress looks tempting in vacay pics

    Fight against SIM card fraud: Police verification of SIM dealers must, 67000 dealers blacklisted

    Fight against SIM card fraud: Police verification of SIM dealers must, 67000 dealers blacklisted

    Hair Routine: 5 ways why Tea Tree Oil is beneficial vma eai

    Hair Routine: 5 ways why Tea Tree Oil is beneficial

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon