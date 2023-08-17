Karnataka govt defends Bengaluru-Hosur Metro connectivity

The proposal for Bangalore-Hosur Inter-State Metro Rail sparks controversy in Karnataka due to potential economic and industrial impacts on the state. Priyank Kharge expresses concern for Karnataka's interests and investment climate, while pro-Kannada groups oppose its extension to Tamil Nadu's Hosur.

The proposal for South India's inaugural Inter-State Metro Rail Project, connecting Bangalore and Hosur, has sparked widespread discussion. Kannada activists have raised their voices against the project as they feel it can lead to multiple issues concerning the state.

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and IT-BT, has shared his stance on the Inter-State Metro Rail Project, emphasizing the need to prioritize the welfare of Karnataka.

Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line

Kharge highlighted multiple aspects of the inter-state metro rail project, connecting a link between Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu's Hosur. He clarified, "We are not against infrastructural growth, but our state's interests must come first. The government is not so keen on inter-state metro rail project to protect industries and entrepreneurship of Karnataka."

The low land costs and living expenses in Hosur added to its budding industries, could lead to the relocation of small enterprises, start-ups, and more as it is nearer to the Electronic City. While the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation of Tamil Nadu expresses enthusiasm for the Inter-State Metro Rail Project and is readying tenders for a feasibility report, Karnataka's response has been subdued.

The project's current plan suggests connecting Bangalore City to Bommasandra. BMRCL is actively executing our city's metro project, with the yellow line set to be operational by year-end. Meanwhile, K-Ride has proposed extending the Bangalore Sub Urban Rail Project to Hosur.

Kharge further emphasized, "The inter-state metro rail project could negatively impact Karnataka's investment climate, endangering our valuable resources."

A government official anonymously suggested it could lead to job losses in Karnataka's small-scale industries. The proposed Bommasandra-Hosur Metro project spans approximately 20.5 km, with 11.7 km falling within Karnataka and 8.8 km within Tamil Nadu.



Metro line between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu; tender opens September 1

Hosuru, with a population of around 5 lakh, houses various industries, including major companies like Ashok Leyland, TVS, and Titan. Hosur is approximately 90 km from Bengaluru, where Ola has established a sprawling 500-acre future factory in Krishnagiri.

Several pro-Kannada organizations within Karnataka also oppose the inter-state metro rail project, expressing readiness to strongly contest its undertaking. Vatal Nagaraj, a pro-Kannada activist, remarked, "Considering Hosur's history, it should be part of Karnataka. We've previously protested in front of its municipal council. I urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider extending the metro project to Hosur."