Inter-State Metro: Tamil Nadu begins feasibility study while protests continue in Karnataka

Controversy surrounds the inter-state metro project between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as the latter begins a feasibility study amid opposition from Karnataka and Pro-Kannada groups. Tenders have been extended, and Phase 2 of 'Namma Metro' is almost complete. Debates center on potential benefits and land acquisition concerns.

The inter-state metro project between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has been making headlines over the past few weeks. Amidst huge opposition by the Kannadigas and Pro-Kannada organisations in Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu government has reportedly started to research the project, which was under discussion for a few years.

The Karnataka government has expressed its stance on the project as ‘Not keen’, however, the Tamil Nadu government has begun its study of preparing a feasibility report.



Karnataka govt defends Bengaluru-Hosur Metro connectivity

The Tamil Nadu government is said to have obtained the consent of the Central government and started inviting tenders to prepare the study report. It seems that some tenders have come forward. Sources state that the Chennai Metro Corporation Ltd. (CMRL) has given an extension for the tender until August 31.

The Pro-Kannada organisations in Karnataka have expressed their opposition to the project, stating that the companies from Tamil Nadu will acquire land in Karnataka, which will reduce the opportunities for Karnataka employees. Meanwhile, the BMRCL officials have clarified that there are no proposals regarding the extension of the Tamil Nadu metro to the Yellow Line metro until Bommasandra.

Phase 2 of ‘Namma Metro’ from RV Road to Bommasandra is almost complete and shall be inaugurated by the end of the year. Thus, the proposals for the project extending the metro towards Tamil Nadu have been pouring in, state the public.

Previously, the Tamil Nadu government had appealed to extend the route and the past BP government had agreed to study the route. The feasibility study report was also started. If these two states get connected by metro, between Bommasandra - Hosur, it will be the first Interstate metro in South Indian states.

Member of Parliament (MP) P C Mohan stated regarding the report, “Starting the feasibility study does not necessarily mean that final approval has been obtained. The final decision will be taken after checking the benefit for our State, from the metro Project”.



Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line

“Let Tamil Nadu government start any project in their own land, Form a committee led by Kannadigas. But, we are against the metro line which will be extended in Karnataka’s land. The details of the discussion between the state governments have not been disclosed. The government should immediately form a committee led by Kannadigas to study the pros and cons of the proposed project. The ‘Bengaluru Development Committee’ which was formed earlier did not have many Kannadigas. It should be avoided. State’s interest must always come first,” stated a Kannada activist Arun Javagal.

Responding to the project, MP from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, A Chellakumar, said: "Many are opposing this project for Political reasons. If this project is approved, It will benefit the employees, students, farmers, and traders of both the states. The proposal was submitted four years ago. The Project from Bommasandra Hosur is 20.5 km. 11.5 km is in Karnataka whereas, the remaining 8.5 km is in Tamil Nadu. Karnataka will also get the benefit of this project. Kannadigas working in Hosuru Industrial Area will get benefits for their commute.”