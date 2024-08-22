Pratap Simha EXCLUSIVE: Former MP refutes 'BJP rebel' label, affirms being loyal soldier of party

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network, former BJP MP Pratap Simha discusses his shift to state politics, his intentions, and the current situation in Karnataka politics. He refutes claims of being a 'BJP rebel,' asserting that he is a loyal soldier of the party.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP replaced Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. Pratap Simha has since expressed his discontent and is anticipated to increase his involvement in state politics. In light of this, he was interviewed by Asianet News Network.

Why did you suddenly become a rebel, when you were once a disciplined soldier?

To understand this shift, it's essential to distinguish between a rebel and a loyalist. After being demoted from Chief Minister in December 2012, Yediyurappa formed the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) and contested the 2013 elections. Simultaneously, Janardhana Reddy from Ballari established the Bharatiya State Rashtra (BSR) party, and Lakshmana Savadi and Jagadish Shettar contested as Congress candidates due to being denied tickets in 2013. Eshwarappa also ran as an independent in the Lok Sabha elections. Despite this, I did not criticize the party or the candidates who replaced me. Instead, I supported Modi’s Prime Ministerial bid. This context helps differentiate between rebels and loyalists. I am a loyal soldier of the party.

Is the discord related to the allocation of Lok Sabha tickets?

When I was denied a ticket, the party's national president, J.P. Nadda, informed me that the ticket would be given to someone else. The explanation provided was strategic, to favor OBC candidates. They decided to give the ticket to Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, believing that his influence in the old Mysore region would benefit the party. However, this strategy was flawed. Wadiyar had previously lost twice in Mysore, and his past performance suggested he would not succeed in 2024. The argument for giving him the ticket was based on an incorrect assumption.

You mentioned losses in Chamarajanagar and other regions. Can you elaborate?

In the last election, despite winning in Chamarajanagar, we lost by one and a half lakh votes. The party's support in neighbouring Chamarajanagar and Hassan was also minimal. The party must avoid such missteps in future elections.

What was the purpose of the meeting of disgruntled party leaders held in Belagavi?

The dissatisfaction stems from perceived neglect of significant issues. The Mysore MUDA scam is limited to the Mysore district, and while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is implicated, the scale of the issue is under investigation. However, the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, involving 182 crore rupees in misappropriations, is substantial. The Chief Minister admitted to 82 crores being illegal. There is evidence of misuse of funds for election-related activities. Leaders like Yatnal, Jarakiholi, Limbavali, and Kumara Bangarappa have expressed concerns about the lack of discussion on this matter. They believe that raising such issues is essential for accountability.

Is there any specific reason for the criticism directed at Vijayendra?

Speculations about personal motives are unfounded. I participated in the Mysore Padayatra and am not against the party. Past disagreements, like those regarding Tipu Jayanti and Mahisha Dussehra, were based on individual decisions, not personal vendettas. The party should not be seen as the property of any individual; collective decision-making is crucial.

Why is there a mention of family politics in the BJP?

Karnataka politics is increasingly dominated by a few families, with many seeking positions for their children. In our party, as well as in Congress, there is a trend of giving tickets to family members. This nepotism undermines the future of the party. Leaders like Kharge, Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy, and Yeddyurappa were supported by mentors, and similar support should be extended to other aspiring leaders. Our leaders should have a generous heart. I only suggested that we should uphold the ideal of D Devaraj Urs, who cared for the children of those he saw, and I did not make these statements with any particular person in mind.

Has the relationship between the Sangh Parivar and the BJP deteriorated?

The BJP and the Sangh Parivar are deeply connected, with the Sangh serving as the ideological foundation for the BJP. Any divergence in politics must be addressed by adhering to our roots and principles. The RSS has the authority to guide the BJP when necessary.

Any plans to enter state politics?

Although I did not receive the ticket for the Lok Sabha, it suggests that I should remain focused on state politics. With prominent leaders like Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar, and others moving to the centre, there is a need for new leadership in the state. My background in the Sangh and my ideological commitment position me well for this transition.

What is the MUDA scam in Mysuru, and what role did Siddaramaiah play in it?

I have mentioned earlier that, compared to those who have been Chief Minister for the past 20 years, Siddaramaiah is not corrupt, given the economic situation. I was disillusioned when he claimed that these 14 plots were acquired illegally and were worth 62 crores and should be returned. Politicians and bureaucrats should return what they have looted. I asked Kumar to order an investigation led by Santhosh Hege and communicated my concerns clearly, but no action was taken. Today, they are facing significant challenges. In his 41 years of electoral politics, Siddaramaiah has never faced such stigma. There were 7,600 sites involved; Somanna was the minister in charge, and Kantaraj was the MUDA commissioner. Now, the situation has deteriorated significantly.

Isn’t there widespread illegality in the allotment of land?

V. Somanna was the minister in charge of the district, and Kantaraj was the commissioner at that time. Somanna proposed that to generate income post-COVID, the available land should be auctioned and allocated for development. Kantaraj brought forward 7,600 sites. Both Somanna and Kantaraj were transferred before the auction took place. From that point, the irregularities began. The practice of converting General Power of Attorney (GPA) from farmers into a 50:50 ratio resulted in losses for both the MUDA and the farmers, while others benefited. There has been misappropriation of 5,000 to 6,000 sites. If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah returns his site and orders an investigation, it could benefit many.

Isn't the Congress accusing the BJP and JDS of benefiting from the situation?

Regardless of the party involved, if everyone is to be held accountable, the Congress, being in the accused position, must first return the site. Why accuse others after admitting that you owe 62 crores? Admit your wrongdoing and order an investigation. Why doesn’t Congress take that step?

