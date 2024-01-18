Party leaders' decisions conclusive on CM tenure completion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarifies that the party leaders will decide the Chief Minister's term. He addresses his son's statement on a potential term and discusses Maharashtra's health insurance move. Siddaramaiah inaugurates Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School, and allocates seats for Kannada students. The Chief Minister unveils a rock garden and museum, pleased with the outcome. He introduces advanced technologies with AI and ML for efficient police operations at a senior officers' conference.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School in Sangolli village, Belagavi district, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that the final say on the Chief Minister's full term rests with the party leaders. Reacting to his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah's statement that he would continue as Chief Minister for five years if his party wins the highest number of seats in the Lok Sabha, Siddaramaiah emphasized that decisions in this matter are solely at the discretion of the party leadership.

Addressing the Maharashtra government's move to implement health insurance in 865 villages on the Karnataka border, he stated that the Chief Secretary has already instructed people from Maharashtra not to enter Karnataka. He highlighted that 65% of seats in Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School have been allocated to Kannada students, fostering patriotism through quality education and providing opportunities to join the army.



During his tenure, the government granted about 110 acres of land for the construction of a rock garden and museum, and Siddaramaiah expressed satisfaction with the outcome. The rock garden and museum, constructed in his memory, were inaugurated as the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone.



Additionally, CM unveiled advanced technologies at the annual conference of senior police officers. The Karnataka State Police has incorporated high-tech features, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), in various tools such as KSP AI, Police I.T. V2 Software, ITPA Simple Mobile App, Chatbot, Compassion Based Recruitment Portal, and Financial Offenses Investigation Software.

Speaking at the event held at the State Director General of Police office, Siddaramaiah highlighted that these technologies are designed to enhance the efficiency of police operations. The software, developed using AI and ML, allows for a comprehensive investigation process, from the registration of FIR to the disposal of cases. CM emphasized the aim to provide enhanced services to the police department and citizens, incorporating digital evidence management.