    NIA detains BJP worker in Thirthahalli in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    The NIA detains Sai Prasad, a BJP activist, in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. Investigation reveals links to suspects in Theerthahalli and Chikkamagaluru. The alleged mastermind's mother was aided by a police inspector. Suspected ISIS militants in Tamil Nadu were implicated. Crude bomb assembled with easily accessible materials. CCTV footage implicates a suspect from Tamil Nadu.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained Sai Prasad, a BJP activist from Thirthahalli, Shimoga district in the investigation of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru, for questioning. This arrest comes as the NIA intensifies its probe into the incident, uncovering potential links to suspected terrorists and revealing startling details about the plot.

    Sai Prasad, hailing from Thirthahalli in Shimoga district, was taken into custody by NIA officials for interrogation. The agency's scrutiny of the case has led them to Theerthahalli, where they previously conducted raids on the residences of two Muslim youths and a mobile shop owner. It has now emerged that Sai Prasad had contact with these individuals, prompting his arrest for further questioning.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How Chikkamagaluru's Muzammil Shareef's SIM card helped identify suspects

    Meanwhile, startling revelations have surfaced regarding the facilitation of the plot. It has been disclosed that a police inspector in Chikkamagaluru assisted the mother of the main conspirator in securing a rented house. Mujamil Sharif, the alleged mastermind behind the cafe blast, originally from Kalasa, relocated his mother to Chikkamagaluru, with the assistance of the inspector. This revelation has raised suspicions, leading the NIA to issue a notice to CPI amid speculations of their involvement.

    Furthermore, the NIA has unearthed potential links to suspected ISIS militants in Tamil Nadu, shedding light on the origins of the explosive device used in the attack. Absconding terrorists Mussavvir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Mateen Taahaa believed to have taken refuge in Tamil Nadu, are under scrutiny for their involvement in the incident. Investigations suggest that a crude bomb, crafted using commonly available materials such as nuts, bolts, electric circuits, and ammonium nitrate, may have been assembled in the Krishnagiri forest area before the attack.

    According to sources within the NIA, crucial clues regarding the whereabouts of the suspects have surfaced, heightening the urgency to locate and apprehend them. Furthermore, an unexpected revelation has emerged from the wanted list released by the agency, indicating that one of the suspects, Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha, was identified as a Hindu youth. Mussavvir Hussain Shazib is suspected of carrying a fake driving license under the name of Muhammad Junaid Syed. The agency has revealed that both suspects are resorting to disguises, including wigs and fake beards, in an attempt to conceal their identities.

    NIA releases two suspects' pics in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, declares Rs 10 lakh reward

    Sources indicate that Mussavvir Hussain Shazib arrived at the Rameshwaram Cafe from Tamil Nadu, disembarking at Silk Board Junction and commuting via BMTC bus to the target location. CCTV footage from the bus route has corroborated this sequence of events, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

    The crude bomb used in the attack, composed of readily accessible components including an electric circuit board, points to a low-cost operation estimated between 5 to 10 thousand rupees. This revelation underscores the simplicity yet devastating potential of the improvised explosive device (IED) utilized in the tragic incident.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 4:07 PM IST
