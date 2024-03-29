Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: NIA releases two suspects' pics in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, declares Rs 10 lakh reward

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has offered a 10 lakh rupee reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavvir Hussain Shazib, linked to the Kundalahalli Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru. A surprising revelation indicates Taahaa used a Hindu identity, raising questions about motives. Muzamil Shareef, a key conspirator, has been arrested, with suspicions of a wider conspiracy.

    NIA releases two suspects' pics in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, declares Rs 10 lakh reward vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of 10 lakh rupees each for individuals providing information leading to the arrest of the suspects. The two prime suspects, identified as Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavvir Hussain Shazib, are believed to be linked to the tragic incident that shook the town on March 1 in Rameshwaram Cafe located in Kundalahalli, Bengaluru.

    Accompanying the reward announcement, the NIA has released photographs of the two suspects, urging the public to come forward with any pertinent information. Alongside the images, the agency provided details regarding the appearance of the suspects, presenting three potential models for identification purposes.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast key conspirator Shareef sent to 7-day NIA custody

    According to sources within the NIA, crucial clues regarding the whereabouts of the suspects have surfaced, heightening the urgency to locate and apprehend them. Furthermore, an unexpected revelation has emerged from the wanted list released by the agency, indicating that one of the suspects, Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha, was identified as a Hindu youth. Mussavvir Hussain Shazib is suspected of carrying a fake driving license under the name of Muhammad Junaid Syed. The agency has revealed that both suspects are resorting to disguises, including wigs and fake beards, in an attempt to conceal their identities.

    Adding another layer of complexity to the case, it has been disclosed that Taahaa purportedly utilized an Aadhaar card bearing the Hindu name 'Vignesh'. This revelation has raised questions regarding the possible motives behind the suspects' involvement in the bomb blast. The NIA had arrested Muzamil Shareef, key conspirator behind the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Following his presentation before the NIA special court, Shareef has been remanded into NIA custody for a week, extending until April 3.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests a key conspirator following massive raids across 3 states

    According to sources familiar with the investigation, Shareef’s role in the manufacturing of explosives is believed to be pivotal. Additionally, authorities suspect his involvement in gathering contact information of other accused individuals, which was allegedly facilitated through clandestine channels such as the dark web. Furthermore, evidence pointing towards financial transactions between the accused has raised suspicions of a larger conspiracy at play. The NIA has vowed to delve deeper into these leads to unearth the entire network behind the bomb blast. 

    NIA had apprehended Muzammil Shareef as a key conspirator in the Rameshwaram Café blast case. Following extensive raids across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, Shareef was arrested at one of 18 locations targeted by the NIA. The agency, which assumed control of the investigation on March 3, had previously identified Mussavvir Shazeeb Hussain as the mastermind behind the blast, along with another suspect, Abdul Matheen Taha, who remains at large.

     

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Income Tax Dept sends notice to Communist Party of India over dues of Rs 11 crore anr

    Income Tax Dept sends notice to Communist Party of India over dues of Rs 11 crore

    Govt issues advisory amid rising fraudulent calls warning of mobile number discontinuation

    Govt issues advisory amid rising fraudulent calls warning of mobile number discontinuation

    UP court orders probe into Mukhtar Ansari death seeks report within 30 days gcw

    UP court orders probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report within 30 days

    79000 complaints on EC's cVIGIL app; 89% addressed within 100 minutes

    79,000 complaints on EC's cVIGIL app; 89% addressed within 100 minutes

    Explained Why is government mulling geo-tagging telecom infrastructure?

    Explained: Why is government mulling geo-tagging telecom infrastructure?

    Recent Stories

    Dani Daniels HOT SEXY photos: 6 times the model slayed the bikini look RKK

    Dani Daniels HOT SEXY photos: 6 times the model slayed the bikini look

    Bengaluru: RCB makes history with 'dog out' section at Chinnaswamy stadium for furry friends anr

    Bengaluru: RCB makes history with ‘dog out’ section at Chinnaswamy stadium for furry friends

    Russian authorities detain additional suspect in Concert hall massacre which killed 143 people avv

    Russian authorities detain additional suspect in Concert hall massacre which killed 143 people

    Here is why RBI will not accept or exchange Rs 2,000 notes on April 1 gcw

    Here's why RBI will NOT accept or exchange Rs 2,000 notes on April 1

    British volunters join Russian forces to fight against Ukraine, Vow to sacrifice life for Putin's cause avv

    British volunters join Russian forces to fight against Ukraine, Vow to sacrifice life for Putin's cause

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon