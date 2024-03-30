Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How Chikkamagaluru's Muzammil Shareef's SIM card helped identify suspects

Muzammil Shareef's arrest in connection with the Rameshwaram cafe bomb blast case has shocked locals, as he allegedly supplied materials for bomb-making and aided suspects' movements. Authorities found evidence linking him to the suspects through a SIM card. Raids on his family residence yielded incriminating items.

The recent arrest of Muzammil Shareef from Chikkamagaluru in connection with the Rameshwaram cafe bomb blast case in Bengaluru has Shareef’s alleged involvement as a main conspirator has left residents reeling, particularly as details emerge regarding his purported role in supplying materials for bomb-making and aiding suspects' movements.

According to local authorities, the suspects in the Rameshwaram bomb blast case, Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taahaa of Thirthahalli and Mussavvir Hussain Shazeeb, utilized a mobile SIM card registered in the name of Muzammil Shareef for communication purposes. This key piece of evidence reportedly played a crucial role in Shareef’s apprehension by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).



Originally hailing from Kalasa and later settling in Chikkamagaluru, Shareef worked in the area before relocating to Bengaluru, where he found employment at a local chicken establishment. His familial ties, with his sister and mother residing in Ayyappa Nagar layout of Chikkamagaluru city, further underscore the local impact of his alleged involvement in the terror-related activities.

NIA officials, in conjunction with local law enforcement, conducted raids at Shareef’s family residence, seizing multiple mobile phones and pertinent documents. The discovery of these items adds weight to the ongoing investigation into the Rameshwaram cafe bomb blast and Shareef’s purported connections therein.



The broader implications of Shareef's arrest have sparked concerns among the public, particularly regarding the potential ties between terrorist activities and the Malnad region. Speculation abounds regarding the extent of training provided in gun and bomb-making within the district.

NIA has also successfully secured a seven-day remand for Muzammil Shareef, citing his alleged pivotal role in the bomb-making process and his purported contacts with other suspects.