Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man who lost his wife and child in Bengaluru metro pillar mishap sues Karnataka govt and BMRCL for Rs 10 crore

     

    The Karnataka High Court issues notice to the government over a man's petition seeking Rs 10 crore compensation for the loss of his wife and child in a Bengaluru metro site collapse. BMRCL had initially offered Rs 20 lakh, which he deemed insufficient.

    Man who lost his wife and child in Bengaluru metro pillar mishap sues Karnataka govt and BMRCL for Rs 10 crore vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 8:57 PM IST

    The Karnataka high court has issued notice to the Karnataka government in a petition filed by a man who lost his wife and child in a Bengaluru metro site collapse. The man, who lost his wife and son, Lohitkumar V Sulakhe has sought Rs 10 crore from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) and others, for their negligence.

    His wife Tejaswini L Sulakhe (26) and a two and half-year-old son Vihan died after a metro pillar, which was still under construction, fell on them near Nagavara on January 10 this year.

    Case against NCC, seven other officials over Bengaluru metro pillar collapse

    Meanwhile, the BMRCL had agreed to compensate him with Rs 20 lakh. However, Lohitkumar did not agree to the amount, stating that a mere 20 lakh was not sufficient for the lost lives and the carelessness and negligence of the authorities.

    An under-construction pillar collapses on pedestrian: Check out the video

    In the petition heard by Justice Krisha S Dixit, Sukakhe wrote that the compensation was not enough. His wife was earning Rs 75,748 per month. Noting that the wife was the breadwinner of his family and considering the fact that the family had moved to a new flat through a loan, the petition demanded Rs 10 crore compensation from the responsible authorities. 

    The others included in the petition were the Managing Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, MD of Nagarjuna Construction Company and the project manager.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 8:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka HC rejects London court order directing KSRTC to compensate British couple for accident vkp

    Karnataka HC rejects London court order directing KSRTC to compensate British couple for accident

    Karnataka Monsoon: DyCM Shivakumar visits Bengaluru's war room vkp

    Karnataka Monsoon: DyCM Shivakumar visits Bengaluru’s war room

    AI-based cameras on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to tackle overspeeding vehicles vkp

    AI-based cameras on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to tackle overspeeding vehicles

    25,000 trees face the axe for proposed Bengaluru-Pune Expressway vkp

    25,000 trees face the axe for proposed Bengaluru-Pune Expressway

    'Will defend minority rights..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures Muslims over Uniform Civil Code

    'Will defend minority rights..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures Muslims over Uniform Civil Code

    Recent Stories

    Entertainment Dhanashree Verma's adorable 'Barbie' look leaves hubby Yuzvendra Chahal awestruck osf

    Dhanashree Verma's adorable 'Barbie' look leaves hubby Yuzvendra Chahal awestruck

    Use these 6 colours to make your kids' study motivating, cheerful LMA

    Use these 6 colours to make your kids' study motivating, cheerful

    5 tasty Snacks made with Sweet Potato that ensure Healthiness vma eai

    5 tasty Snacks made with Sweet Potato that ensure Healthiness

    Karnataka HC rejects London court order directing KSRTC to compensate British couple for accident vkp

    Karnataka HC rejects London court order directing KSRTC to compensate British couple for accident

    Waste wisely: 7 effective ways to dispose kitchen waste LMA

    Waste wisely: 7 effective ways to dispose kitchen waste

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon