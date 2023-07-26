Man who lost his wife and child in Bengaluru metro pillar mishap sues Karnataka govt and BMRCL for Rs 10 crore

The Karnataka High Court issues notice to the government over a man's petition seeking Rs 10 crore compensation for the loss of his wife and child in a Bengaluru metro site collapse. BMRCL had initially offered Rs 20 lakh, which he deemed insufficient.

The Karnataka high court has issued notice to the Karnataka government in a petition filed by a man who lost his wife and child in a Bengaluru metro site collapse. The man, who lost his wife and son, Lohitkumar V Sulakhe has sought Rs 10 crore from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) and others, for their negligence.



His wife Tejaswini L Sulakhe (26) and a two and half-year-old son Vihan died after a metro pillar, which was still under construction, fell on them near Nagavara on January 10 this year.



Meanwhile, the BMRCL had agreed to compensate him with Rs 20 lakh. However, Lohitkumar did not agree to the amount, stating that a mere 20 lakh was not sufficient for the lost lives and the carelessness and negligence of the authorities.



In the petition heard by Justice Krisha S Dixit, Sukakhe wrote that the compensation was not enough. His wife was earning Rs 75,748 per month. Noting that the wife was the breadwinner of his family and considering the fact that the family had moved to a new flat through a loan, the petition demanded Rs 10 crore compensation from the responsible authorities.

The others included in the petition were the Managing Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, MD of Nagarjuna Construction Company and the project manager.