    RCB skipper Faf du Plessis' wife Imari Visser share intimate moments of the couple

    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

    Discover the enchanting world of Imari Visser, the radiant spouse of cricket sensation Faf du Plessis. From her captivating presence on social media to her unwavering support for Faf's career, Imari's journey is as remarkable as it is inspiring.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, renowned for his cricketing skills, enjoys precious moments with his wife Imari Visser.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Imari Visser, Faf du Plessis' wife, formerly a marketing manager, holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and nurtures a passion for photography.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Imari Visser captivates on social media, sharing stunning photos that showcase her undeniable allure.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Faf du Plessis and Imari Visser's bond symbolizes love, support, and mutual admiration, captivating fans worldwide.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    As Faf du Plessis embraces new challenges on the cricket field, Imari Visser stands as a pillar of strength and encouragement.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Faf du Plessis' wife Imari Visser's journey from corporate life to cricket's limelight exemplifies dedication and resilience.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Faf du Plessis and Imari Visser's journey unfolds with each passing day, marked by shared moments of joy and togetherness.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Their love story inspires many, illustrating the beauty of companionship amidst the whirlwind of professional sports.

    article_image9

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Faf du Plessis gears up to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the business end of the tournament.

