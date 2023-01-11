Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Case against NCC, seven other officials over Bengaluru metro pillar collapse

    Bengaluru metro pillar collapse: Road safety engineers visited the accident site today to investigate what caused the structure, which was over 40 feet tall and weighed several tonnes, to collapse on the woman and her family on a scooter. 

    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    A case has been filed against Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC), five of its executives and two officials from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) after the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar, which killed a woman and her son. 

    According to the police source, the NCC is named first (A1), followed by its officials. The BMRCL deputy chief engineer and an executive engineer are A7 and A8, respectively. 

    Earlier today, road safety engineers visited the accident spot to investigate the cause of the collapse of the 40 feet tall pillar. 

    On Tuesday, tragedy struck the family of four as the reinforcement cage of an under-construction metro pier swayed, buckled and eventually gave away, killing the woman and her son while her husband and another child escaped the injuries.

    At around 10:30 am, the incident happened on the Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in Bengaluru. The woman and her 2-year-old son were immediately rushed to the private hospital after they were severely injured. However, they died due to their injuries. 

    "Both suffered head injuries; we did everything possible. There was already a lot of blood loss and a drop in blood pressure," said doctors who treated them. The doctors added that the woman's husband, Lohit, and the other child who was injured are doing good. 

    Namma Metro and the Karnataka government have announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the affected family. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured an investigation into the matter. 

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I just learned about it; we will investigate... we will ascertain the cause of the pillar collapse and provide compensation."

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
