Poonam Pandey BOLD bikini pictures: 6 times the HOT actress took the internet by storm

    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

    Poonam Pandey often drops her hot and sexy pictures on social media which becomes a topic of discussion for many.

    Poonam Pandey, an Indian model and pornographic actor, made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Nasha.

    On February 2, 2024, her manger announced on her social media that she had died from cervical cancer. 

    The next day, she admitted that it was all a PR hoax to raise awareness about the sickness and later she faced backlash for the same. 

    Pandey gained international attention after she pledged to strip for the Indian national cricket team if it won the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

     India did win the World Cup; however, Pandey did not keep her pledge due to popular outrage and later claimed she was denied permission by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

    However, she did post a video on her mobile app in which she is seen stripping naked in the Wankhede Stadium at night.

