Barcelona confirms manager Xavi Hernandez's U-turn on summer exit; says he's 100% committed

Barcelona fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Manager Xavi Hernandez announces his decision to stay at the club, retracting his earlier plans of a summer exit. With unwavering commitment, Xavi reassures the Barcelona faithful of his dedication to guiding the team forward.

