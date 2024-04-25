Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Barcelona confirms manager Xavi Hernandez's U-turn on summer exit; says he's 100% committed

    Barcelona fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Manager Xavi Hernandez announces his decision to stay at the club, retracting his earlier plans of a summer exit. With unwavering commitment, Xavi reassures the Barcelona faithful of his dedication to guiding the team forward.

    Football Barcelona confirms manager Xavi Hernandez's U-turn on summer exit; says he's 100% committed
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Barcelona has officially announced that Manager Xavi Hernandez has made a U-turn on his previous decision to leave the club in the summer. The revered former player, who had hinted at a potential departure, has now assured fans and the club of his unwavering dedication, stating that he is fully committed to Barcelona's future endeavours.

