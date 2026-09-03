A car allegedly ploughed into a motorcycle and three autorickshaws waiting at a traffic signal in Mumbai’s Malad West, leaving a 34-year-old woman dead and six others injured.

A shocking CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a car allegedly ploughed into a motorcycle and three autorickshaws waiting at a traffic signal in Mumbai’s Malad West, leaving a 34-year-old woman dead and six others injured.

The accident took place around 8pm on Sunday at the Mamlatdarwadi-SV Road junction, a busy intersection in the western suburbs. The footage purportedly shows the speeding car crashing into vehicles halted at the signal, as people scrambled for safety.

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Priyanka Satra, a law graduate and mother of two, was travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle driven by her husband, Mayank, when the car allegedly slammed into their bike. The violent impact sent the couple flying off the motorcycle.

Priyanka was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead. Her husband sustained fractures and back injuries and was subsequently admitted for treatment.

The car then allegedly rammed into three autorickshaws, injuring their drivers and passengers, police said.

Police arrested the 70-year-old driver, Krishna Chamankar, following the crash. During questioning, Chamankar reportedly claimed that he accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while driving from the Malad subway towards SV Road.

A medical examination reportedly found no alcohol in his blood. He was produced before a magistrate and was later released on bail on a cash bond of Rs 15,000.

The fatal crash has triggered anger among the victim’s family, who have demanded stricter action against the driver. Relatives have also levelled allegations of preferential treatment being given to Chamankar while he was in police custody.

Police officials said the allegation was being examined and that CCTV footage from the police station was also being scrutinised as part of the inquiry.