    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru rural constituency to get 100% web casting in voting stations on April 26

    Preparations for the first phase of voting in Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural Constituency are underway, with all polling stations set to have 100% webcasting for transparency. Security measures include double security and the deployment of 7 para-military companies. Voters will receive indelible ink on their left index finger, and alternative photo IDs are accepted if they lack their Election Identity Card.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    As the voting date for the first phase in Karnataka draws near, preparations are in full swing in Bengaluru Rural Constituency. Scheduled for April 26, all voting stations in the constituency are set to have 100% webcasting, ensuring transparency and security throughout the voting process.

    Mr Manoj Kumar Meena, the State Chief Electoral Officer, highlighted the comprehensive arrangements during a press conference on Wednesday. Emphasizing the importance of security, he revealed that double security measures would be in place across the rural areas of Bengaluru. To bolster security efforts, a total of 7 para-military companies have been deployed, responding to requests from local election officials.

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Bengaluru rural seat profile: BJP-JDS's CN Manjunath aims to take over INC's DK Suresh

    In adherence to election protocols, voters participating in the first phase of polling will receive indelible ink on their left index finger, as mandated by Rule 49K of the Election Code of 1961.

    To facilitate smooth voting procedures, alternative photo identification documents are accepted in case voters do not possess their Election Identity Card.

    - Aadhaar card
    - MNREGA Job Card
    - Bank or post office-issued passbooks with photographs
    - Health insurance smart cards under the Ministry of Labour scheme
    - Driving licenses
    - PAN cards
    - Smart cards issued by RGI under NPR
    - Indian passports
    - Pension documents with photographs
    - Service identity cards issued by Central/State Govt/PSU/Public Limited Companies employees
    - Official identity cards for MPs/MLAs/MLCs
    - Social Justice and Empowerment Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card issued by the Government of India

