Bengaluru: IT officials raid MP DK Suresh’s associate, ex-corporator Gangadhar's house in Konanakunte

Income Tax officials raided the home of Gangadhar, a former corporator linked to DK Suresh, in Bengaluru. The raid, starting at 6 am and lasting eight hours, sparked outrage among Congress supporters, who protested outside. Tensions escalated as arguments broke out between protesters and police. The raids targeting DK Suresh's allies have drawn criticism as politically motivated.

Income Tax (IT) officials conducted a raid at the residence of Gangadhar, a former corporator closely associated with DK Suresh, in the Konanakunte block of Bengaluru. The raid, which commenced around 6 am, sparked outrage among Congress workers who staged a protest outside Gangadhar's house.

The IT officials, arriving in two cars, initiated the search operation that lasted for eight consecutive hours, continuing until afternoon. This action follows a series of IT raids targeting DK Suresh and his close associates, fueling tensions between the Congress and BJP supporters.

During the raid, an argument ensued between the protesting Congress workers and the police present at the scene, highlighting the heightened emotions surrounding the situation. The relentless targeting of DK Suresh and his allies has drawn widespread criticism, with many viewing it as politically motivated.

