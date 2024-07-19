Life-saving feat: THIS Karnataka police dog ran 8 km in heavy rain to rescue woman; check details

The chase led Tunga 2 to a house where a violent scene was unfolding. Inside, the police found Rangaswamy mercilessly beating his wife, Roopa. She was on the brink of losing consciousness when the police intervened, thanks to Tunga 2's timely lead.

In Karnataka's Davanagere district, a police dog played a major role in both saving a woman's life and capturing a suspected killer. On Thursday (July 18), the remarkable Doberman, Tunga 2, and her handler, Constable Shafi, ran eight kilometers in heavy rain, leading to the arrest of the murderer. The incident began when a patrol team discovered a man's body on Bada Road near a petrol pump in Santhebennur, Channagiri taluk.

After alerting their superiors, SP Uma Prashant deployed Tunga 2 and Constable Shafi to the scene. The dog, after sniffing the victim's jacket, embarked on a relentless pursuit towards Channapura.

The chase led Tunga 2 to a house where a violent scene was unfolding. Inside, the police found Rangaswamy mercilessly beating his wife, Roopa. She was on the brink of losing consciousness when the police intervened, thanks to Tunga 2's timely lead.

Rangaswamy, the man responsible for the murder of Santosh, 33, had killed him with a machete on suspicion of an affair with his wife. Following the murder, Rangaswamy fled to his village with the intent to kill Roopa. His plan was thwarted by the swift actions of Tunga 2 and her handler.

Roopa was immediately shifted to Santhebennur Community Hospital, receiving treatment for her injuries. The police have also arrested Rangaswamy and two accomplices. They confirmed that the deceased, Santosh, was indeed from Channapura and had been murdered after Rangaswamy learned of the alleged affair.

