Microsoft outage: Over 190 IndiGo flights cancelled; refund, rebook option temporarily unavailable

In a massive disruption to air travel worldwide, a global computer outage has grounded hundreds of aircraft, with IndiGo airlines being notably affected. On Friday, IndiGo announced that the option to rebook flights or claim refunds was temporarily unavailable due to the "cascading effect of the worldwide travel system outage," which the airline stated was beyond its control.

IndiGo posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Flights are cancelled due to the cascading effect of the worldwide travel system outage, beyond our control. The option to rebook/claim a refund is temporarily unavailable."

The low-cost carrier also provided a list indicating that 192 of its flights had been cancelled thus far.

In a subsequent update, IndiGo reported facing a "network-wide issue with Microsoft Azure," resulting in delays at airports. The airline noted, "Check-ins may be slower and queues longer. Our Digital team is working with Microsoft to resolve this swiftly. For assistance, please reach out to our on-ground team."

Delhi International Airport reported that some services were impacted, with passengers voicing frustrations on social media about long waits at check-in and baggage counters, as well as flight information display boards being down.

Other budget carriers, SpiceJet and Akasa, also experienced significant disruptions. Both airlines had to revert to manual check-in and boarding processes due to issues with their online systems.

Akasa Airlines stated, "Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently, we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports."

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu responded to the widespread disruptions by directing airport authorities and airlines to be "compassionate and provide extra seating, water, and food for passengers affected by delays."

